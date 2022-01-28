Putin, Xi to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff - Kremlin

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Chinese President Xi during their meeting on the sideline of the BRICS summit in Brasilia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will spend a "lot of time" discussing security in Europe and the set of demands Moscow has made of the West when they meet for talks next week, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin will travel to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 against the backdrop of a tense confrontation with the West over Ukraine.

The talks will be closely watched in Washington and elsewhere for clues to the direction of the Russia-China relationship, which has grown closer as both countries' ties with the West have deteriorated.

Moscow has built up military forces near Ukraine in a show of strength as it presses its demands for security guarantees from the United States and its allies.

"I think this time of course a lot of time will be spent on an exchange of views on international issues, including strategic stability in Europe, security guarantees for Russia, security in Europe and Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO, and regional problems," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin is set to fill a void left by foreign dignitaries after some Western countries announced they would not send state officials to the Games because of China's human rights record. Putin has said he opposes diplomatic boycotts.

Russia has cultivated closer ties with China since 2014 when its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine soured relations with the West.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; additional reporting by Alexander Marrow; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Putin, Xi to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff - Kremlin

    Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will spend a "lot of time" discussing security in Europe and the set of demands Moscow has made of the West when they meet for talks next week, the Kremlin said on Friday. Putin will travel to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4 against the backdrop of a tense confrontation with the West over Ukraine. The talks will be closely watched in Washington and elsewhere for clues to the direction of the Russia-China relationship, which has grown closer as both countries' ties with the West have deteriorated.

  • How Australia's PM presented WeChat account loss as a China threat

    Scott Morrison lost control of his account, but analysts dispute claims Beijing was involved.

  • If the Russians invade Ukraine, research by renowned USC scientist could be derailed

    Scientists are hoping tensions in Europe won’t cause Russia to invade Ukraine, where research at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site is ongoing.

  • Concerned about human rights in China? Me competing in Beijing says more than a boycott.

    I understand the concerns about human rights in China, but I’d offer that the best way I can send a message is by competing in the Olympic Games.

  • Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

    French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "consultations or confrontation" over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France's foreign minister said. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees from the West, including a promise that NATO will never allow Russia's former Soviet neighbour to join. Speaking to RTL radio, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the West still considered dialogue possible, but the ball was in Putin's court.

  • Crowds gather in Ontario and New Brunswick to cheer on parts of trucker convoy

    Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario and New Brunswick on Thursday as parts of a large national convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. The movement, which began in British Columbia days earlier, has been picking up participants across the country, with local truckers joining in at different points. In a packed mall parking lot north of Toronto, supporters threw cash and food up to truckers in

  • Letters: KC readers discuss generous Chiefs fans, Eric Schmitt, just obeying police

    It’s easy not to be involved in a use of force incident with law enforcement: Simply submit. | Opinion

  • A couple that riots together stays together: Missouri husband and wife avoid jail time for their role in the Capitol insurrection

    She entered through the Senate wing doors, he through a nearby window. But Kelsey and Zachary Wilson were otherwise together as they participated in the Capitol riot.

  • Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson slams network for pushing 'fake news'

    On CNN’s Democracy in Peril Thursday, former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson spoke about the current conditions at her former network. Carlson first touched on the power opinion host Tucker Carlson seemingly has over Republicans in Congress, saying it’s the result of fake news, then went on to lament the turn Fox News has taken. “Slowly but surely, this has morphed into eradicating any other point of view since the Trump era that is not just opinion,” Carlson said. “It's gone from an opinion, which was fine, to completely devolving into non fact-based conspiracy theories and outright dangerous rhetoric in my mind, and I think it’s a complete disservice to our country.” Carlson also addressed a story that got very little airtime, if any, on Fox News, that being that Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham each sent texts to the White House during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol pleading for former President Trump to put a stop to the violence, then going on air and spinning a different narrative. “I think the bigger story coming out of that is how disingenuous it was to be sending those texts of warning while then going on the air to the American people and doing a complete injustice and disservice by saying something completely opposite,” Carlson said, “and ginning up this whole reaction that it was just fine and patriotic for people to be there on January 6th.”

  • Trump supporter who attacked police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 44 months in prison

    Federal judge tells Trump supporter Nicholas Languerand he was not a “patriot” that day, the Capitol police were.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Sullivan wary even with red-hot Penguins surging

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The message is more than six years old at this point. And no less vital. From the day he took the Pittsburgh Penguins head coaching job in December 2015, Mike Sullivan has known he's in charge of a uniquely talented group, one that can sometimes fall in love with its own considerable ability. The trick for Sullivan is to make sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company can consistently decipher the difference between dazzling and dumb. It's why the energy with which he delive