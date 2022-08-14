As Putin’s war spreads panic across Europe, Ukrainians must fear a stab in the back

Simon Tisdall
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The west’s strategic aims in Ukraine – to repulse Russia’s invasion, restore national sovereignty and score a victory for global democracy over “the forces of darkness” – were clearly set out by US president Joe Biden in Warsaw in March and subsequently endorsed by UK and European leaders.

What has always been less clear is whether they honestly expect to achieve these aims, given Nato’s less than heroic refusal to get directly involved. An uncomfortable, even distressing question now arises: should Ukrainians prepare for a stab in the back this winter?

Nearly six months into the war, the widening gap between rhetoric and reality grows potentially fatal. Public outrage over the invasion is giving way to concern, bordering on panic, about its alarming knock-on effects on energy and food prices and the cost of living.

That in turn is feeding doubts about western staying power. How long before Europe’s already shaky unity crumbles, if and when Russia’s gas tap is finally turned off?

Biden framed the war as part of a universal struggle between good and evil. “We stand with you,” he told Ukrainians. “Swift and punishing costs are the only things that are going to get Russia to change course.”

Much of his speech was familiar feelgood flannel. Unprecedented sanctions notwithstanding, Russia hasn’t changed course.

Channelling Biden that same month, Boris Johnson portentously pronounced that “Vladimir Putin’s act of aggression must fail and be seen to fail.” But Johnson was vague about the longer term, and overstated British leverage. “We cannot allow the Kremlin to bite off chunks of an independent country and inflict immense human suffering,” he declared. Yet that’s exactly what’s been happening ever since.

Liz Truss indulged in more delusional over-promising in April. Britain’s foreign secretary and possible next prime minister demanded Russia vacate Crimea and withdraw to pre-2014 borders. Sounding like a demented generalissimo, Truss vowed: “We are going to keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine.” Who is “we”? You and whose army?

This, of course, is the point. The US pledged another $1bn in military aid last week, taking its total under Biden to $9.8bn. The equivalent UK figure exceeds £2.3bn. EU countries have also greatly increased arms supplies. Without this help, Ukraine would have faced defeat.

But Biden’s cautious determination to avoid head-on confrontation at all costs means that while Russia may not ultimately win, it is unlikely to definitively lose. The war resembles a simmering saucepan that never quite comes to the boil.

It might have been very different, had western politicians found the courage to actively take Ukraine’s side in February-March. The chaotic initial Russian drive for Kyiv left large troop convoys vulnerable to air attack. A convincing display of Pentagon-style “shock and awe”, just as Putin was anticipating quick, easy victory, could have stopped the entire invasion in its tracks.

Might-have-been moments, viewed in hindsight, don’t win wars. But for the record, other early opportunities were squandered, including the idea of Nato-protected cities and safe havens for civilians inside Ukraine.

Prompt action by western navies could have foiled Russia’s reckless, still globally harmful Black Sea food blockade. Many innocent lives might have been spared.

It may be too late now, though Biden is not solely to blame. For all his bombastic, gung-ho talk, Johnson was content to hide behind Washington’s refusal to fight. So were France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

Ukraine faces a brutal, years-long war of attrition – as does the west

Such unanimity reinforces suspicions that, in their hearts, they do not really believe that the west’s aim of humbling Russia is attainable or even desirable.

In the likely absence of a pathway to outright military victory, Kyiv’s available choices are all more or less repellent. Despite its expected southern offensive, its doughty defence of Donetsk and last week’s Crimea explosions, Ukraine faces a brutal, years-long war of attrition – as does the west.

Parallel pressure will consequently increase for a ceasefire or some kind of doubtless temporary peace deal, to relieve Europe’s economic pain. Rightwing populist parties in Italy and elsewhere are poised to take advantage. Leaderless Britain is focused on the home front.

In Germany, polling suggests up to 50% favour territorial concessions to Russia. The sharp divide between those seeking “justice” for Ukraine and those seeking “peace” is reflected across Europe – and is tilting against Kyiv.

Most troubling, ironically, is the last remaining war scenario – so-called “catastrophic success” for Ukraine’s forces that, confounding all predictions, presages regime-threatening defeat for Russia.

This possibility totally terrifies western politicians. In such a scenario, described by General Sir Richard Barrons, a desperate Putin resorts to low-yield tactical nuclear weapons to stave off collapse.

“This is not unthinkable – it is only unpalatable,” Barrons, a former British commander, chillingly warned.

How to respond? Might such a taboo-breaking atrocity result in Ukraine joining Nato and all-out war with Russia proper? In some respects, the west, through its timidity and half-measures, would have brought such a cataclysm on itself. Barrons has no ready answers. No one does.

Except, except… perhaps an exasperated, emotional Biden unintentionally hit on the best idea when he concluded his Warsaw speech with an ad lib about Putin, addressed to Russians as much as anyone else. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he growled.

Biden’s right. Putin is a foul ogre, a war criminal, a monstrous throwback from a bygone age. As previously argued here, he is unfit to rule.

With him gone, the crisis he single-handedly engineered would not disappear – but would be more easily resolved. In fact, this may be Ukrainians’ (and Russians’) only hope of a happy ending.

Get Putin. Take him down. Lock him up. That’s a strategic aim all could and should energetically pursue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m