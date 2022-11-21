Putin’s Vexing Kazakh Ally Stages Ballot After Riots, Purges

Nariman Gizitdinov
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a fresh term with a landslide win in Sunday’s vote, capping months of political high drama that started with violent protests he called a coup attempt and included his open defiance of Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Preliminary results announced by the Central Elections Commission showed Tokayev, 69, winning 81.3% of the ballot. The option “against all” gained more support than any of the other candidates, none of whom received more than 3.5% of votes.

It was a widely expected outcome in an election that saw little in the way of campaigning or debates. Tokayev’s five obscure rivals have avoided criticism of the incumbent, the hand-picked successor of Kazakhstan’s first and only other president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“The elections are more of a coronation than free and fair elections,” said Kate Mallinson, founder of Prism Political Risk Management in London.

Nazarbayev congratulated Tokayev on his victory before the official announcement of the results, the Interfax news service reported, citing the former president’s press service. Turnout was 69.4%.

Tokayev, a career diplomat turned politician, wants to draw a line under a period that saw the most serious challenge to the Central Asian country’s leadership since independence in 1991.

Economy, Inflation

After being handed power by Nazarbayev in 2019, he’s seized on a chance to secure a fresh mandate in the face of building risks for the $200 billion economy of the world’s largest uranium miner as inflation approaches levels last seen more than a decade ago.

Economic challenges have remained high on the agenda since opposition to increases in fuel prices in January spiraled into riots that killed at least 230 people and left hundreds injured after Tokayev ordered security forces to shoot the protesters.

To address some of the grievances, Tokayev has announced increases in the minimum wage and pension payments, among other measures.

“This year’s early election is important insofar as, first, it will legitimize Tokayev as a fully autonomous leader who no longer depends on Nazarbayev for anything,” said George Voloshin, a Paris-based analyst at ACAMS, an anti-financial crime body. And “it will give an extra seven years to leave his imprint on Kazakh politics and eventually carry out overdue political and economic reforms.”

In June, Tokayev amended the constitution by extending the presidential term from five to seven years while limiting the head of state to a single period in office. Alongside the snap ballot this week, Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections -- originally scheduled for 2025 -- are now expected early next year.

S&P Global Ratings has said that “there is no credible political opposition party” in Kazakhstan, while “limitations on independent media outlets are significant and perceived corruption is high.”

The deadly riots, crushed with the help of troops sent by Putin, were a turning point on the way to a crackdown against a system built by Tokayev’s predecessor that’s taken the blame for entrenched corruption in the energy-rich country the size of western Europe.

Another shock followed just weeks after the unrest died down. Russia, Kazakhstan’s biggest trading partner, invaded Ukraine -- an economic jolt that also greatly complicated the political calculus for Tokayev.

Big Neighbor

Kazakhstan, with a large population of ethnic Russians, had to tread carefully since the two countries share the world’s second-longest frontier after the US-Canada border. It’s additionally vulnerable to potential disruptions to a pipeline linked to the Russian port of Novorossiysk that transports about 80% of Kazakh oil exports.

But Tokayev hasn’t backed Putin in return for his help last winter, refusing to side with Russia over the invasion. In June, during a high-profile appearance at an investment forum in St. Petersburg and with the Russian leader seated beside him, the Kazakh president bluntly rejected the idea of recognizing Kremlin-backed eastern Ukrainian territories.

“While Nazarbayev had close relations with Putin, Tokayev has been keen to keep a distance, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Tokayev sees as a potential threat to Kazakhstan’s own sovereignty,” said Chris Tooke, director of political risk at J.S. Held, a global consulting firm.

Turning Page

In dismantling the legacy of Nazarbayev, who held power for three decades, Tokayev first ousted him as head of the powerful security council and then sidelined his key allies following the unrest.

The president has urged structural reforms and took on vested interests by targeting assets linked to the former ruler’s family and with arrests that ensnared an ex-prime minister -- who at the time was the chief of Kazakhstan’s national security service -- and Nazarbayev’s nephew. Tokayev has also barred close relatives of the president from taking posts in government and state-run companies.

In September, as Tokayev announced the early elections, he reversed one of his first acts to rename the Kazakh capital in Nazarbayev’s honor and returned its former name, Astana.

It’s less clear for critics whether Tokayev represents a clean break with the past or if his efforts amount largely to a power grab and redistribution of wealth. There’s still little transparency over some of the deals involving Kazakhstan state assets.

“Following the elections, Tokayev is likely to build a system of new patron-client relations,” Mallinson said. “Initial signs suggest that rather than changing the political economy for the benefit of the Kazakh people, it will be business as usual, with a mixture of some old faces, and some new, controlling the economy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • US intel says Iran agreed to help Russia build more drones to use in Ukraine even as the Kremlin has denied it, report says

    Russia has not officially confirmed the allegations that their drones were Iranian, but a Russian official mistakenly said it on air in October.

  • Nasa's Artemis spacecraft set to reach the Moon

    Nasa's Orion capsule sets itself up to sweep past the Moon before entering into a larger orbit.

  • Andy Cohen Says CNN Alcohol Ban Won't Make Him Drop His Drinking Glass

    The TV personality also told his “Watch What Happens Live” audience that he now intends to “party harder” on New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper.

  • UPDATE 2-Kazakh leader stages snap vote to emerge from predecessor's shadow

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds a snap election on Sunday that he is certain to win, solidifying his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor when the country's only ruler since the Soviet era stepped down, broke with his ex-patron after a January uprising that Tokayev called a coup attempt. A new election victory - a foregone conclusion against five little-known candidates - will give Tokayev, 69, the sort of overwhelming personal mandate that Nazarbayev routinely secured as he built a personality cult over five successive terms.

  • Despite their Hall of Fame induction, Nickelback still just 'four goofballs'

    Canada's iconic, and much-maligned, rock group Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame next year. They say they're honoured to be recognized by their country — even with the jokes.

  • Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

    Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev, apparently confident of holding a strong advantage, stayed away from a nationally televised election debate.

  • I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.

    From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.

  • Gary Neville says Gianni Infantino is ‘the worst face’ to represent Qatar World Cup

    Fifa’s president delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference on Saturday

  • Police in Kazakhstan Detain Demonstrators on Election Day

    Police in Kazakhstan detained protesters demanding fair elections in Almaty, the country’s largest city, as voters cast ballots in a snap presidential election on November 20, according to reports.Footage taken by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) captures members of the movement Algha, Qazaqstan! unfurling a banner that read, “Will we live to see fair elections?”Kazakhs were voting in a presidential election that had been originally scheduled for 2024 but moved earlier because of ongoing unrest.According to RFE/RL, a “few dozen” demonstrators were detained by police for “several hours.” The group had tried several times, unsuccessfully, to register as a political party, the news service said.Votes at the time of poll closures indicated incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would remain in power. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • A Father Bought Bugattis For Each Of His Six Kids

    And for good measure, he bought two for himself…

  • Kazakh leader headed for huge election victory, exit polls show

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was headed for a landslide victory in a snap election on Sunday, according to exit polls, solidifying his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor when the Central Asian nation's only ruler since the Soviet era stepped down, broke with his ex-patron after a January uprising that Tokayev called a coup attempt. A new election victory - polls showed him winning between 82% and 85% of the vote - will give Tokayev, 69, the sort of overwhelming personal mandate that Nazarbayev routinely secured as he built a personality cult over five successive terms.

  • First Ukrainian passenger train rolls into newly freed Kherson

    Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags. "I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa, a 67-year-old construction worker, shortly after stepping off the overnight route from the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation on Nov. 11 in what amounted to another major battlefield setback for Moscow.

  • France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One month after raising the Ballon d’Or in triumph to crown his remarkable rise, Karim Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before he has even played a game in Qatar. Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that its star striker Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday. “Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French soccer federation (FFF) said. "After hurting the q

  • Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

    As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Duenkel, who invited a prominent election conspiracist to the area and led a door-to-door effort to find voter fraud, defeated McGuire by 100 votes in the conservative-leaning county of 60,000.

  • Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. A heavy barrage of Russian military strikes — almost 400 on Sunday alone — also hit Ukraine's eastern regions, and fierce ground battles shook the eastern Donetsk province, Ukraine's president said in his evening updat

  • Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

    The Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.

  • U.S. warns of Russia's potential global ‘tyranny’

    STORY: Greeted with a flurry of national flags and tears, Ukrainians arrived in the newly-liberated city of Kherson by train Saturday - the first time&nbsp;in&nbsp;more than eight months.For some, the journey marked a long-overdue return home after Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation just over a week ago.The big welcome came&nbsp;even as the city remains largely without electricity or running water.After a series of battlefield defeats, Russia is aiming punishing missile strikes at Ukraine's energy infrastructure that could leave millions of civilians exposed to the winter cold.&nbsp;&nbsp;Pentagon officials said Moscow hopes to exhaust Ukraine's missile defenses, and buy time to reset its forces.AUSTIN: "These are atrocities."At a security forum in Canada Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said&nbsp;Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil.”"Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation."Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community of helping Kyiv prevail after nearly nine months of war, and they were delivered at what may be an inflection point in the conflict.Austin said Russia was breaking the laws of war."We've seen schools attacked. Children killed. Hospitals bombed. Centers of Ukrainian history and culture reduced to rubble."Moscow denies that its armed forces deliberately target civilians or civilian infrastructure.The United States and its allies have helped provide arms, intelligence and training to Ukrainian forces, while stopping short of directly intervening in a war against nuclear-armed Russia.Also on&nbsp;Saturday, Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv, pledging continued support and providing a new air defense package to help shoot down Russian drones."And we are stepping up our support to help you through the cold hard winter ahead. This includes winter kit for your troops, help for your amazing first responders and another 16 million pounds of humanitarian assistance for food and shelter.”The need for aid was apparent in Kherson's main square on Friday, as hundreds of residents clambered for packages of food and second-hand clothing, bracing for the cold winter ahead. &nbsp;&nbsp;

  • U.S. says Russia's war in Ukraine offers preview to potential global tyranny

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said failure to help Ukraine secure its own future could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil," in a speech on Saturday that sought to lay out the stakes in the war for the international community. Austin's remarks, delivered at a security forum in Canada, were some of his most powerful to date on Russia's nearly nine-month-old invasion.

  • How to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

    Americans will soon be gathering for Thanksgiving, celebrating the holiday semi-normally for the first time in more than two years. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have risen from 14,824 the week ending Oct. 29 to 16,512 the week ending Nov. 5.

  • Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club

    Club Q and LGBT+ patrons and community members are ‘devastated’ after mass shooting