Putin’s troops close in on Kyiv as Russia accused of ‘nuclear terrorism’

A close-up of resupply trucks and ‘probable multiple rocket launch deployment’ (Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tech)

A massive convoy of Russian military forces outside Kyiv has advanced about three miles closer to the Ukrainiancapital, a US defence official said on Friday, as new satellite photos appeared to show artillery pieces raised into firing positions.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 40-mile convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, the company said on Friday. Armoured units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.

The photos emerged the US and other nations were poised Friday to announce the revocation of Russia’s “most favoured nation” trade status, which would allow tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports.

Unbowed by the sanctions, Russia kept up its bombardment of Mariupol while Kyiv braced for an onslaught, its mayor boasting that the capital had become practically a fortress protected by armed civilians.

It came after Ukraine’s state regulator for atomic sites accused Russia of an “act of nuclear terrorism” after a fire broke out at a lab containing a reactor and radioactive materials.

Footage circulated on social media showed the blaze at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which Ukraine’s government said was shelled by Russian forces. The regulator said the situation was now under control.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered a 16th day, there were reports of shelling in the central city of Dnipro for the first time, with emergency services saying three air strikes had killed at least one person.

Outside Kyiv, the huge convoy of Russian military that massed outside the city early last week appeared to have stall amid reports of food and fuel shortages, and a bombardment of anti-tank missiles from Ukraine.

But a US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said the Russian forces had advanced about about three miles in the past 24 hours, with some elements within ten miles from the city.

The official gave no indication that the convoy had dispersed or otherwise repositioned in a significant way, saying some vehicles were seen moving off the road into the tree line in recent days.

In Mariupol, a southern seaport of 430,000, the situation was increasingly dire as civilians trapped inside the city scramble for food and fuel. More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege of the city, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Residents have no heat or phone service, and many have no electricity. Nighttime temperatures are regularly below freezing, and daytime ones normally hover just above it. Bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burned-out cars, broken glass and splintered trees.

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.