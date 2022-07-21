Putin is 'too healthy', CIA says, as it dismisses rumours of Russian president's illness - MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP

Vladimir Putin is “too healthy”, CIA has said, dismissing media speculation that the Russian president is suffering from ill health.

Rumours have circulated for months that the 69-year-old has a cancer diagnosis or Parkinson's Disease after appearing unsteady in numerous public appearances.

William Burns, director of the CIA, said there was no intelligence to suggest the Russian leader was sick.

"There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy," Mr Burns told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

The Kremlin also dismissed rumours on Thursday, saying that reports he was ill were "nothing but fakes".

Suspicions about Mr Putin’s health were reignited during his recent trip to Iran when commentators said he appeared to be limping at times with his arm hanging stiffly by his side as he disembarked the plane.

Mr Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday, when Interfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during a visit to Iran the previous day.

"It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degrees Celsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. So I apologise," Mr Putin was quoted as saying.

Mr Putin also appeared to have a bloated face and limp on the May 9 Victory Day parade. He has been seen shaking and gripping onto tables and chairs for support.

At the time an unnamed Russian oligarch, who claimed to have close ties to the president, told a US magazine that he was "very ill with blood cancer".

Putin 'a big believer in control, intimidation and getting even'

Mr Burns, a former ambassador to Moscow, told the forum that Putin is "a big believer in control, intimidation and getting even".

"He is convinced that his destiny as Russia's leader is to restore Russia as a great power," he said. "He believes the key to doing that is to recreate a sphere of influence in Russia's neighbourhood and he cannot do that without controlling Ukraine."

Earlier this week Putin travelled to Tehran on his first trip outside of the former Soviet Union since the Feb 24 invasion.

The meeting with Iran and Turkey’s leaders aimed to prove that Moscow still had allies and to deepen ties to form a block to rival the West at a time of international isolation.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the countries need to stay vigilant against what he called "Western deception". He added that Tehran and Moscow should strengthen their ties, and suggested that the West was to blame for the war in Ukraine.

The US claimed that Putin’s visit showed how isolated Russia has become following its invasion.