Wagner mercenaries 'capture city of Soledar' amid fierce urban fighting

The Wagner Group has claimed it has taken full control of the key Donetsk town of Soledar but admitted fierce fighting was still under way in the centre.

Yevgenny Prigozhin, the head of the pro-Kremlin Russian mercenary group, said: "Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the centre of the city in which urban fighting is going on."

Soledar, about seven miles northeast of Bakhmut, has been on the front line since July last year, but Russia began a particularly concentrated assault against it just before New Year.

Taking the salt-mining town in Ukraine's east would hand the Russians its first battlefield breakthrough in six months and enable them to attempt an encirclement of Bakhmut.

Aftermath of Russian strike in Kherson

'No one counts the dead in Soledar', says Ukrainian soldier

A Ukrainian soldier in Soledar has said that the high death toll in the eastern town means that "no one counts the dead".

The soldier told CNN: “No one will tell you how many dead and wounded there are. Because no one knows for sure. Not a single person.

“Not at the headquarters. Not anywhere. Positions are being taken and re-taken constantly. What was our house today, becomes Wagner's the next day.”

He added: "In Soledar, no one counts the dead."

Latest MoD update

'There will be no third World War,' Zelensky tells Golden Globes

Sean Penn introduced a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Golden Globe awards in Hollywood last night.

The Ukrainian president said that it was "clear" that the "tide was turning" in the ongoing war in his country, and that Ukraine would be triumphant in its struggle.

"There will be no third World War," Zelensky said in a recorded message, predicting Russia's defeat.

"It is not a trilogy," he said.

Russia and China ready for quick travel resumption

Russia and China are ready to resume mutual travel as soon as possible and deepen their strategic cooperation, Zhang Hanhui, China's ambassador to Russia told the Russian state TASS news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

"In the new historical conditions, we are ready, together with our Russian friends, to continuously deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, restore mutual travel of citizens as soon as possible," the agency cited the diplomat as saying.

China has ditched mandatory quarantines for arrivals and allowed travel to resume across its border with Hong Kong since Sunday, removing the last major restrictions under a "zero-COVID" regime which it abruptly began dismantling in early December after historic protests against the curbs.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has turned its back on Western powers that have ostracised it economically and politically and armed Ukraine, courting the rising global power of long-time rival China instead.

Putin ally stripped of citizenship

Volodymr Zelensky said he had revoked the citizenship of Viktor Medvedchuk, once seen as Russian leader Vladimir Putin's top ally in Kyiv.

Medvedchuk was handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange last September and was stripped of his citizenship along with three others, Zelensky said on Tuesday.

The move was appropriate for those who "choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine", Zelensky said.

Ukrainian tycoon Medvedchuk was captured in April last year by Ukraine's special services, after fleeing home arrest when Russia launched its offensive.

Ukraine-Russia in pictures

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility after it was struck by a Russian missile in a residential neighborhood late Tuesday evening - Spencer Platt/Getty Images Europe
Gleb, 15 takes a rifle from the wall in his underground shelter, after receiving humanitarian aid during bombardment - CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
A man smokes a cigarette after emerging from his underground shelter during bombardment in Bakhmut - CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of Ukraine.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates.

