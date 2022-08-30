Putin slashes gas supplies to France as energy crisis deepens - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Putin Russia France gas supplies energy crisis EU winter rationing - Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP
Putin Russia France gas supplies energy crisis EU winter rationing - Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP

Putin has slashed gas flows to France, adding to fears of an energy crisis across Europe this winter.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has informed French utility Engie that it is reducing gas deliveries from today due to a disagreement on the application of some contracts.

Engie has reduced its reliance on Russian energy since the start of the war and said it had measures in place to reduce the impact of a cut to suppliers from Gazprom.

But the move piles further pressure on European gas flows that are already under strain after Putin cut capacity through the key Nord Stream pipeline.

Elisabeth Borne, France’s Prime Minister, yesterday urged companies to draft energy savings plans by next month, warning they would be hit first if ever France is left with no choice but to ration the supply of gas and electricity.

Meanwhile, the EU is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy, increasing pressure on the UK to do the same.

08:08 AM

Pubs warn over mass closures as energy bills surge 300pc

Pubs closures energy bills - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Pubs closures energy bills - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

British pubs have warned of a swathe of closures ‘within months’ amid a surge in energy bills of as much as 300pc.

Bosses of six of the UK’s largest pub and brewing companies have written to the Government urging it to act to avoid “real and serious” irreversible damage to the sector.

It comes after Ofgem last week confirmed an 80pc jump in the energy price cap from October.

However, businesses operate without a regulated price cap, with some venue owners warning their bills had quadruped or were even struggling to find suppliers willing to offer them a contract.

Greene King, JW Lees, Carlsberg Marston's, Admiral Taverns, Drake & Morgan and St Austell Brewery all signed the letter.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the back foot in a sign negative sentiment is lingering after the long weekend.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.2pc to 7,410 points.

07:58 AM

Gas supplies slashed ahead of Nord Stream outage

The cuts to gas supplies to France comes as Russian prepares to shut down the crucial Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days from tomorrow for planned maintenance.

The pipeline is already operating at just 20pc of capacity due to Russia's cuts, and there are fears flows may never resume after the work is completed.

But Engie insisted the impact of Gazprom's latest cuts would have a limited impact on France.

It said deliveries from Russia had already decreased “substantially” since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with recent monthly supply of about 1.5 terawatt-hours. That compares to the group’s total annual supplies in Europe above 400 terawatt-hours.

07:55 AM

Putin slashes gas supplies to France

Good morning.

We start with yet another escalation in the energy crisis, as Putin slashed gas supplies to France.

Gazprom informed French utility Engie that it was reducing gas deliveries from today due to a disagreement on the application of some contracts.

The move piles further pressure on European energy supplies, which are already under strain. France has urged companies to draft energy savings plans by next month, while the EU is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy.

Engie said: "As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom."

5 things to start your day

1) The Great Unretirement takes off as pensioners lose spending power - Return of older workers signals the severity of the cost-of-living crisis

2) British battery plant delays production again as energy costs soar - Britishvolt warns it will now not deliver batteries until late 2025

3) High street firms forced to pay energy suppliers millions upfront - Fears businesses will collapse as providers demand hefty deposits to secure supply

4) BAE in talks to build five more submarine-hunting ships - Ministry of Defence close to agreeing multi-billion pound warships deal

5) Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas - Billionaire also warns green energy transition will take decades to complete

What happened overnight

Stock and bond markets attempted to steady on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to this week's US labour market report, to gauge if interest rate hikes that have been priced in around the world are justified.

By mid-morning, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4pc, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose nearly one per cent, in part helped by a fresh round of weakness in the Japanese yen.

Wall Street indexes fell on Monday, but the pace of selling was reduced and US stock futures were steady in Asia. Besides interest rates, the health of China's economy is also at the forefront of investor concerns.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4pc in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.8pc as investors start to walk back their enthusiasm about an agreement struck between China and the US for access to Chinese companies audit papers.

Coming up today

Corporate: Bunzl, Old Mutual (interims)

Economics: Inflation (Ger), business climate (EU), consumer confidence (EU, US), house price index (US), BRC shop price index (UK)

