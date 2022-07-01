Putin signs order to seize Shell’s Russian gas project - live updates

Shell Sakhalin-2 gas project Russia Putin energy crisis sanctions - AP

Putin has signed a decree to seize the rights to Shell’s gas project in Russia in a move that could force the British energy giant to abandon its investment.

A statement from the Kremlin ordered the rights to the Sakhalin-2 facility to be transferred to a new Russian company, citing threats to the country’s national interests and economic security.

Shareholders have one month to say whether they’ll take stakes in the new company and were warned they may not be fully compensated if they opt out.

The move could spark complications for Shell, which holds a 27.5pc stake in Sakhalin-2.

The firm previously said it will sell its holding – worth an estimated $4.1bn (£3.4bn) – as part of its withdrawal from Russia.

It is not clear whether Shell will be able to find a buyer, although Chinese state energy companies have been linked to a potential deal.

Bus workers to strike over pay

Stagecoach bus strike pay - Dave Thompson/PA Wire

The summer of discontent looks set to worsen as hundreds of bus drivers plan to stage a series of strikes in a row over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Stagecoach in Merseyside will walk out on July 4, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 28 and 29. It's the latest industrial action that will cause disruption and travel chaos across the country.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "Stagecoach makes money hand over fist. Our members are making it abundantly clear that they will not accept being underpaid by this wealthy company any longer.

"Stagecoach can easily afford to pay its workers a decent wage but its repeated refusal to do so is why these strikes will go ahead."

Four-year Chemring fraud probe ends without prosecution

A four-year investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering at ammunition and grenade maker Chemring has been closed without prosecution.

The Serious Fraud Office opened its probe into the activities of Chemring, its subsidiary Chemring Technology Solutions and associated people in 2018 after the firm handed over its own report.

Hampshire-based Chemring said it co-operated fully with the SFO throughout the investigation and was "pleased" the matter is now closed.

It said: "Chemring remains committed to conducting its business in an ethical and responsible manner at all times, and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations."

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has kicked off the second half of the year in negative territory amid worries that interest rate rises could tip Britain into a recession.

The blue-chip index shed 0.6pc, putting it on track for its fourth weekly decline in five. That's after it suffered its worst month since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

Oil major BP dropped 1.3pc, while mining stocks including Fresnillo also fell as they took a hit from lower commodity prices.

Shell gained 0.5pc even after it suspended plans to sell its onshore oil assets in Nigeria and Russia moved to seize the Sakhalin-2 gas facility.

Abrdn was the biggest faller, losing more than 2pc after Citigroup downgraded the fund manager's stocks to "sell" from "neutral".

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was down 0.3pc.

Gas prices set for third weekly gain

Natural gas prices are heading for their longest run of weekly gains this year as Putin's threat over the Sakhalin-2 project deepened Europe's energy crisis.

Benchmark European prices rose as much as 6.1pc to head for a third week of increases.

Aside from the Sakhalin-2 saga, the continent is also grappling with lower supplies after Russia cut shipments through a major pipeline by 60pc.

Adding to the strain, the key Freeport LNG export facility in the US will now remain shut until October – a month later than expected – after an explosion early last month.

European countries are racing to refill storage sites amid fears shortages could lead to rationing this winter.

Japan warns gas interests 'must not be undermined'

Japan has said its energy interests "must not be undermined" after the Kremlin issued a decree that could force foreign shareholders out of a major Russian gas project.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi own 12.5pc and 10pc stakes respectively in the Sakhalin-2 facility, but the future of their investments appears uncertain after the Russian move.

It calls for the establishment of a new Russian operator and requires existing foreign shareholders to apply for the right to participate in the new firm, with Moscow deciding on their inclusion.

Japanese government spokesman Seiji Kihara said Tokyo was "closely examining the impact on liquified natural gas imports".

He added: "Speaking generally, we believe our resource interests must not be undermined."

Shell is yet to issue its response to the move.

FTSE 100 drops again

The FTSE 100 has dropped at the open as inflation and recession fears continue to drag down markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.9pc to 7,107 points.

The FTSE yesterday rounded off its worst month since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020 as investors feared interest rate rises could spark recessions around the world.

Meanwhile, $13 trillion was wiped off global stocks in the worst first half of a year on record.

EU reaches provisional deal on crypto crackdown

EU Bitcoin regulation - AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

The EU has reached a provisional deal on its landmark crypto rules that will usher in a major regulatory crackdown on the volatile sector.

The legislation, dubbed the Markets in Cryptoassets directive, will regulate the crypto sector with common rules across all 27 member states.

It's the first time globally that politicians have attempted to supervise the sector on such a scale.

The EU approved new rules on overseeing cryptoasset service providers, consumer protection and environmental safeguards.

It will cover cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Non-fungible tokens offered to the public at a fixed price will be exempt from the new rules, though the bloc said they could be included at a later date.

Bitcoin fell 2.8pc after suffering its biggest quarterly drop in more than a decade.

Kremlin hits back as energy row deepens

Putin's order to seize control of the Sakhalin-2 gas project marks an escalation in the energy row engulfing Europe.

Most western energy firms are trying to pull out of Russia, but are struggling to find willing buyers for their investments.

Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi and Mitsui own a combined 22.5pc of the Sakhalin-2 project, and a majority of the gas produced there supplies Japan.

While Japan was quick to impose sanctions on Russia, it's said it won't pull out of the gas facility.

According to the decree, Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which holds the remaining 50pc, will automatically get the same stake in the new company.

But Russia won't make it easy for Shell and others to transfer their ownership.

If the foreign firms want stakes in the new Russian venture, they must provide proof of their rights in the old company, with Moscow having the final say over whether they are allowed in.

There will also be an audit to determine what damages were caused by the actions of foreign companies, and companies will be liable to pay the Russian government damages.

Putin threatens Shell's Russian gas project

Good morning.

Shell could be forced to abandoned its investment in a major Russian gas project after Putin threatened to seize the rights to the facility.

The Kremlin said rights to the Sakhalin-2 plant will be transferred to a new Russian company, citing threats to the country's national interests and economic security.

Shareholders have a month to say if they'll take stakes in the new company, but have been warned they may not get their money back if they don't.

The move could spark complications for Shell, which holds a 27.5pc stake in Sakhalin-2.

The firm previously said it will sell its holding – worth an estimated $4.1bn (£3.4bn) – with Chinese state energy companies linked to a potential deal.

