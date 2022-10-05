Putin seizes Europe's largest power plant, signs laws annexing Ukraine regions despite military losses: Live updates

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday claiming ownership of the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia power plant, even as the director of Ukraine's nuclear power company said he would assume operations of the plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear facility.

The announcement came hours after Putin signed laws annexing the Zaporizhzhia region. Earlier in the day, Energoatom chief Petro Kotin said he would be running the Russian-held plant from the capital, Kyiv.

The plant has been the focus of deep global concern. Both sides blame each other for bombings that have damaged parts of the plant and threaten to trigger a catastrophe, international nuclear experts warn.

"The need for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is now more urgent than ever," tweeted Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The plant's Ukrainian director was kidnapped Friday and released this week by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Ukrainian workers continue to operate the plant, which halted power generation last month.

TURNING POINT?: As Russia admits defeat in Kharkiv, Ukraine regains land, confidence

Other developments:

►A former Russian state TV journalist charged with spreading false information after staging an on-air protest against the war said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she has released herself from house arrest. Marina Ovsyannikova's ex-husband says she fled with her young daughter.

►Russian troops used six Iranian drones to strike the town of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, leaving one person wounded, Ukraine’s presidential office said. The strikes were the first on the town since March, when the Russians retreated from the area around the Ukrainian capital.

UKRAINE DRIVES RUSSIANS FROM MORE VILLAGES:Elon Musk peace plan sparks outrage; Biden, Zelenskyy talk:

Putin signs law annexing Ukraine land despite military setbacks

Putin, ignoring international outrage and the struggles of his military, signed laws Wednesday ratifying the annexation of four Ukraine regions, including two that make up the crucial Donbas region he has targeted since the war began.

"I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to hear me, so that everyone remembers this – people living in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever,” Putin said.

The paperwork is vague on the boundaries of the land Russia is claiming, but Russian media said Putin annexed about 43,000 square miles. Ukraine, almost the size of Texas, estimates about 15% of its territory was annexed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the land grab might not be done, saying “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.”

Some of the territory has already been retaken by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, and most of the world does not recognize the annexations.

“The worthless decisions of the terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukraine President’s Office, said on Telegram.

Increasing signs of torture in liberated towns

The continued liberation of towns in the east and south of the country is reason to celebrate for Ukrainian troops. What they find is not.

Retreating Russian troops are not only leaving behind barren, destroyed communities, but also disturbing signs of abuse and torture.

Serhiy Bolvinov, who heads the investigative department of the national police in the northeastern Kharkiv region, said authorities are investigating an alleged Russian torture chamber in the village of Pisky-Radkivski. He posted a photo of a box with what looked like teeth and dentures, presumably extracted from those held at the site.

Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, told The Associated Press four bodies had been found in Kharkiv towns with signs of torture. Authorities were trying to confirm whether they were civilians. All four had their hands bound or linked by handcuffs. Kostin also said the bodies of 24 civilians, including 13 children and one pregnant woman, were found in six cars near Kupiansk, also in Kharkiv.

Russian military struggles could topple Belarusian leader

Belarus’ opposition leader says she believes that Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's hold on power. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Wednesday at a security conference in Warsaw that Russia appears to be “about to lose this war.” That could make it impossible for Putin to prop up Lukashenko, Putin's closest global ally, she said.

Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Lukashenko claimed victory in August 2020 elections that were decried in the West as fraudulent.

In annexed Luhansk, Ukrainian leader says de-occupation has begun

Ukrainian troops have begun driving Russian troops out of the Luhansk region and are "raising the Ukrainian flag" in some settlements, regional Gov. governor Serhiy Haidai announced on social media. Russia had taken almost complete control of the crucial province and had seized half of neighboring Donetsk before the Ukrainian counteroffensive began a month ago. About one-third of Luhansk was controlled by Russian-backed militias before the war began. Militia leaders tried to form the Luhansk People's Republic, but only Russia and a few other nations recognized the republic.

EU approves 8th round of Russian sanctions

The European Union, citing the annexations, agreed Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia, including an expected price cap on Russian oil. Details of the sanctions were expected to be released as soon as Thursday, but curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to Russia and limits on Russian steel imports are expected to be included in the package.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the eighth round of sanctions, saying Europe is "determined to continue making the Kremlin pay" for invading Ukraine.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine, Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive on a road between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine, Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live: Russia claims Europe's largest nuclear plant, annexes land

Latest Stories

  • EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

    BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia after it illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine, according to an EU official, including an expected price cap on Russian oil. EU member-state diplomats struck the deal in Brussels, said the official representing the Czech Republic, which holds the 27-nation bloc’s rotating presidency. No details of the sanctions were immediately released. They will be published as soon as Thursday. They are expected

  • Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians

    Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. Shvets, a former soldier in Ukraine's military who was loyal to Kyiv, knew the gunmen would either kill or abduct and torture him. Wounded in the hand, thigh, ear and stomach, Shvets began to lose consciousness.

  • Putin ally compares Nord Stream sabotage to CIA-backed attacks of 1980s

    One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Wednesday that the sabotage of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines resembled the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency-backed attacks on oil infrastructure in Nicaragua in 1983. Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, were ruptured last month in what Moscow said was an act of "international terrorism". President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, allegations rejected by Washington.

  • Ukraine war: Kyiv counteroffensive continues as clean-up begins in recaptured Lyman

    Here's our latest round-up of what's happening in Russia's war in Ukraine.View on euronews

  • Zelensky Says 'Dozens of Settlements' Retaken From Russia-Claimed Regions, Discusses Talks With India and Italy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “dozens of settlements” had been retaken in multiple regions claimed by Russia following recent votes decried by Kyiv and the West as illegitimate referendums.In his nightly address on Tuesday, October 4, Zelensky singled out Kherson Oblast, where he named eight settlements northeast of the regional capital, Kherson, that he said had been retaken by Ukrainian forces.“This is far from a complete list,” he said. “Our warriors do not stop.”Earlier, the Russian-backed deputy head of the Kherson administration, Kirill Stremousov, dismissed reports Ukrainian forces had “invaded Kherson”.“Everything is calm in Kherson and there is no panic,” Stremousov said. “Everything will be fine, and everything will be Russia, no matter what."In his address, Zelensky noted he had held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “threat to any state in any part of the world.”“After all, if someone tries to steal the territory of a neighbouring people, then some other may have a similar desire,” the Ukrainian president said.He also said he had spoken with incoming Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, saying he looked forward to her official visit to Kyiv. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Russian Oil Cap as Kyiv Forces Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Wipe Out Slide That Earlier Approached 2%: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsElon Musk Sets Off Upro

  • One Florida Island Was Left to Fend for Itself in Hurricane Ian. So This Chef Got Cooking.

    Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Photos by Peter LilienthalJust hours after the eye of Hurricane Ian passed over Pine Island off Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday, Peter Lilienthal was already on the move.Having stayed through the storm—the most brutal of the 15 previous hurricanes he’s weathered—he knew this barrier island of 9,000 would soon be powerless and cut off from the mainland. So he embarked on a mission to find food before it spoiled, and serve it to his hardest hit neighbors.“W

  • Grueling Ian search takes toll on Miami fire crews. ‘Forget about our jobs, we’re human.’

    It’s grueling work being a member of Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2, made up mostly of city of Miami firefighters.

  • Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose

    The Lee County School District said more than half of the district's schools need repairs, with 14% of buildings facing "major damage."

  • Sunshine Coast faces 'very dire situation' with historic low water supply levels

    An ongoing drought on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast has caused the region's water supply to reach historic low levels, and local authorities are warning of a "very dire situation" if it continues. The Sunshine Coast Regional District has been at Stage 4 water restrictions since Aug. 31, banning all outdoor use, and an emergency operations centre was established last week to respond to the crisis. "It's really dried up. Our lakes that we're drawing water from are at a level that we haven't seen before,"

  • Chess scandal deepens as investigation finds grandmaster likely cheated in over 100 online games

    Chess scandal deepens as investigation finds grandmaster likely cheated in over 100 online games

  • Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos

    Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other

  • Celebrities That Have Spoken Out Against Plastic Surgery, Botox, and Fillers

    Jennifer Garner, Jame Lee Curtis, Halle Berry, Selma Hayek, and more celebs who have spoken out about plastic surgery, botox, and other cosmetic procedures.

  • Ukrainian Military Reuses Captured Russian Artillery in Donetsk Oblast

    Ukrainian soldiers are reusing captured Russian artillery on the battlefield in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).RFE/RL reported that several pieces of equipment were captured after Russian troops retreated from the Kharkiv region during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.On October 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said dozens of settlements had been retaken by Ukrainian forces across the Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.According to RFE/RL, certain pieces of the captured equipment are like “trophies” to the Ukrainian forces as the country could not manufacture them itself.Footage published by the outlet on Wednesday, October 5, shows a captured self-propelled howitzer in action. “Let them feel the force of their own weapon,” a Ukrainian soldier says in the video. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces. The documents finalizing the annexation were published on a Russian government website. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held t

  • North Korean missile launch 'deliberately provocative,' EU says

    North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with the United States, the Republic of Korea and other members of the international community," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security said in a statement, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

  • Looking for life beyond our solar system? Laughing gas could be a sign, new study suggests

    Nitrous oxide (N2O), commonly known as laughing gas, should be considered a possible sign of life in exoplanet atmospheres, a new study suggests.

  • Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say

    "We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.

  • Germany, Spain stick to plan to build new gas pipeline as leaders meet

    LA CORUNA (Reuters) -Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees in defiance of French opposition, a joint action plan showed, as the leaders of the two European nations met in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. The meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came as their governments disagreed on other possible measures to tackle Europe's energy crisis in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Spain has backed calls within the European Union for joint borrowing to help the 27-nation bloc navigate the energy crunch together and for a gas price cap.

  • Irishman killed fighting in Ukraine

    Rory Mason, from Co Meath, died fighting for Ukraine’s International Legion near the Russian border.