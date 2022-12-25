Putin: Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles

Katie O'Neill
·4 min read
Ukrainian servicemen stand as self-propelled artillery is fired at Russians on a front line in the Kharkiv region - Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
Ukrainian servicemen stand as self-propelled artillery is fired at Russians on a front line in the Kharkiv region - Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Vladimir Putin said he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Mr Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

In another extract from the interview, the Russian president said he is ready to negotiate but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Mr Putin said in an interview on Russian state TV.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," he added.

Follow below for latest 

01:24 PM

First Christmas in December for many Ukrainians

Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on January 7 like most in Russia. But this year, aome Orthodox Ukrainians have broken with tradition and decided to observe Christmas on December 25 with the blessing of their local church.

The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds.

In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow its faithful to celebrate on Dec 25.

The choice of dates has clear political and religious overtones in a nation with rival Orthodox churches and where slight revisions to rituals can carry potent meaning in a culture war that runs parallel to the shooting war.

01:20 PM

Ukraine the latest

The Telegraph's Associate Editor (defence), Dominic Nicholls hosts a Twitter spaces in lieu of The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast. You can listen live here.

11:24 AM

End 'senseless war' says Pope

Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his annual Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" the 86-year-old said.

10:57 AM

In pictures: Latest scenes from the war

Ukrainian army medics Eugenia and Oleksander, right, arrive to their&nbsp;wedding&nbsp;ceremony in&nbsp;Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Ukrainian army medics Eugenia and Oleksander, right, arrive to their wedding ceremony in Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Lisa Shtanko, 8-year-old, looks on as a military vehicle passes behind in front of her house in the city of Lyman, eastern&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;on December 23, 2022. (Photo by Ionut IORDACHESCU / AFP)
Lisa Shtanko, 8-year-old, looks on as a military vehicle passes behind in front of her house in the city of Lyman, eastern Ukraine on December 23, 2022. (Photo by Ionut IORDACHESCU / AFP)
Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Donbass, Ukraine on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Donbass, Ukraine on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

10:28 AM

Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms

Authorities in Ukraine have given the all-clear after air raid sirens sounded across the country this morning.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports suggested the sirens may have been triggered after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus and that the all-clear was sounded after the planes returned to their bases.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air forces, told national television  that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock.

"But we have increased readiness - everything that takes off must be under our control," Ihnat said.

10:24 AM

Ukrainians are living 'Christmas miracle' says Zelensky

  • Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Katie O'Neill here to bring you the latest from the frontlines this December 25th.

Ukraine's survival in the wake of the Russian invasion shows the people have created their own "Christmas miracle", Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Christmas Eve.

"We endured at the beginning of the war - we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for," the Ukrainian president added.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion on January 7, the date Jesus was born according to the Julian calendar. However, this year the Orthodox church of Ukraine is allowing Christmas to be celebrated on December 25 in a move which brings the country towards the west and away from Russia.

Mr Zelensky continued: "Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another."

"We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference - we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."

Latest Stories

  • Prince Louis attends first Christmas Day church service at Sandringham

    Prince Louis has attended his first Christmas Day church service at Sandringham alongside other members of the Royal family.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stre

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A