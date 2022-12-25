Putin: Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles

Ukrainian servicemen stand as self-propelled artillery is fired at Russians on a front line in the Kharkiv region - Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Vladimir Putin said he was "100 percent" confident that his forces would destroy the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system that US President Joe Biden has promised to send to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Mr Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery in extracts of an interview aired on Russian television.

In another extract from the interview, the Russian president said he is ready to negotiate but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Mr Putin said in an interview on Russian state TV.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," he added.

Follow below for latest

01:24 PM

First Christmas in December for many Ukrainians

Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on January 7 like most in Russia. But this year, aome Orthodox Ukrainians have broken with tradition and decided to observe Christmas on December 25 with the blessing of their local church.

The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds.

In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow its faithful to celebrate on Dec 25.

The choice of dates has clear political and religious overtones in a nation with rival Orthodox churches and where slight revisions to rituals can carry potent meaning in a culture war that runs parallel to the shooting war.

01:20 PM

Ukraine the latest

The Telegraph's Associate Editor (defence), Dominic Nicholls hosts a Twitter spaces in lieu of The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast. You can listen live here.

Story continues

11:24 AM

End 'senseless war' says Pope

Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his annual Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

"May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!" the 86-year-old said.

10:57 AM

In pictures: Latest scenes from the war

Ukrainian army medics Eugenia and Oleksander, right, arrive to their wedding ceremony in Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Lisa Shtanko, 8-year-old, looks on as a military vehicle passes behind in front of her house in the city of Lyman, eastern Ukraine on December 23, 2022. (Photo by Ionut IORDACHESCU / AFP)

Ukrainian army medics treat a wounded Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Donbass, Ukraine on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

10:28 AM

Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms

Authorities in Ukraine have given the all-clear after air raid sirens sounded across the country this morning.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports suggested the sirens may have been triggered after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus and that the all-clear was sounded after the planes returned to their bases.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air forces, told national television that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock.

"But we have increased readiness - everything that takes off must be under our control," Ihnat said.

10:24 AM

Ukrainians are living 'Christmas miracle' says Zelensky

Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Katie O'Neill here to bring you the latest from the frontlines this December 25th.

Ukraine's survival in the wake of the Russian invasion shows the people have created their own "Christmas miracle", Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Christmas Eve.

"We endured at the beginning of the war - we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for," the Ukrainian president added.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion on January 7, the date Jesus was born according to the Julian calendar. However, this year the Orthodox church of Ukraine is allowing Christmas to be celebrated on December 25 in a move which brings the country towards the west and away from Russia.

Mr Zelensky continued: "Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another."

"We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference - we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves."