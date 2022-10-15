Russian soldiers killed in military range shooting; Elon Musk mulls Starlink in Ukraine: Updates

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Two men opened fire on Russian soldiers at a military firing range near the Ukrainian border, killing 11 and wounding 15 — an attack the Kremlin said was carried out by terrorists.

The attack came amid protests and large swaths of people fleeing the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered hundreds of thousands of reservists to enter the war as part of a hasty mobilization to beef up Russia's presence in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the shooting happened in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. The two men were from an ex-Soviet country and opened fire on soldiers during target practice, the agency said. They were killed in the attack.

Putin's new mobilization of troops was coupled with a recent barrage of missile attacks in Ukraine. It appeared to be a response to the bombing that damaged the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula a week ago and new gains by Ukraine to take back land the Kremlin said it has annexed.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, may be abandoning plans to ask the U.S. government to fund his Starlink satellite network in Ukraine after a Saturday tweet. USA TODAY has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

In the first weeks of the invasion in early March, Musk came to Ukraine’s aid when his SpaceX company shared its Starlink satellite system that helps deliver internet access to areas that lack coverage.

Friday, Musk, the world's richest man, tweeted that it cost SpaceX about $20 million a month to support the system and that the company "cannot fund the existing system indefinitely."

'TAKE YOUR CHILDREN AND LEAVE': Russian official urges Kherson residents as Ukraine presses offense

Other developments

►A Russian missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said Saturday, adding that there were no deaths or injuries. Repair crews are working to restore electricity but further outages are possible, the electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said.

►Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a controversial draft of army reservists he ordered to support its military campaign in Ukraine to be completed in two weeks, as Russia tries to counter gains by Ukrainian troops.

►In the southern Ukraine region of Kherson, Moscow-installed authorities urged residents to evacuate to Russia on Friday as Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive efforts into the region. The move appears to indicate that Ukrainian military gains are worrying Russia as it tries to hold onto areas illegally annexed from Ukraine last month.

►Dane Partridge, a 34-year-old Idaho man serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, died Tuesday from his injuries from a Russian attack in Luhansk in Ukraine's Donbas region.

GRAPHICS: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Obama: WH, Kremlin communications 'as weak as they have been in a very long time'

Former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm on increasingly tenuous communications between U.S. and Russian leadership in a Friday interview with the podcast Pod Save America.

“The thing that I’m most concerned about is that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are probably as weak as they have been in a very long time,” he told the podcast, which is hosted by former Obama administration staffers.

During the Cold War, even at its most strained points, there was a sense that picking up the phone and communicating through diplomatic channels was still an option, Obama said. But now, “a lot of that is broken down,” he said.

The former president attributed worsening communications between Russia and the U.S. to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s growing isolation, both globally and within his own ranks.

“I think that we’re now dealing with a type of Russian regime that is actually even more centralized, even more isolated and closed off,” Obama said. “I think Putin has consolidated decision making to a degree that we haven’t seen even during the Soviet era.”

USA TODAY requested comment from the White House on Obama’s remarks.

– Ella Lee, USA TODAY

RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACKS: Death toll rises again as Russian missiles, drones hit Ukraine-held Zaporizhzhia

US to send Ukraine $725 million military aid package

The U.S. will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and military aid, the White House said Friday.

The new package will include missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunitions and medical supplies, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

In total, the U.S. has committed to more than $18.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine since January 2021.

The European Union, meanwhile, is preparing to announce about a half billion more euros of aid to buy weapons for Ukraine and a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops, officials said Friday.

GRAPHICS: Ukraine regains more territory in east and south as counteroffensives continue

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russian soldiers killed in military range shooting

Latest Stories

  • Fabulous furry artwork in a London phone box features besuited former roadkill fox and squirrels

    A fabulous furry artwork in a phone box outside the British Museum in London features a suit-wearing fox chatting on the telephone alongside a pair of squirrels. All the animals featured are former roadkill. The phone box also contains fake pun-filled flyers advertising sexual services. It was created by taxidermy artists Field & Young.

  • Gunshots reported as huge fire breaks out at Iran's notorious Evin prison

    A huge fire has broken out at Iran's notorious Evin prison - where political prisoners and anti-government activists are held. An alarm was heard as the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran claimed an "armed conflict" was taking place behind the prison walls. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the prison, where now freed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were detained.

  • Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded

    Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said two men from an unnamed former Soviet republic fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

  • Voices: Whether Trump testifies or not, the January 6 committee has issued a devastating indictment

    The question of Donald Trump’s responsibility for an attempted coup against the US government has been definitively answered

  • Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72

    STORY: Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 72. His career spanned more than four decades, including roles in the James Bond films, and starring in the 1990’s British TV series ‘Cracker’ as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward Fitzgerald. Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the actor changed his name as a homage to celebrated jazz musician John Coltrane. He played a string of key television roles before winning international fame, but perhaps none as big – or larger than life – as Hagrid. He spoke about the part in 2001, after the release of the first film. "Oh, it would have been sacrilegious, it would have been completely inappropriate to do anything other than the book. Really, because children are very particular and they would notice if you were to do anything wrong ... Jo Rowling, who wrote it, said I was the only man to play Hagrid." J.K. Rowling led the tributes on Twitter, calling Coltrane an "incredible talent," adding "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her condolences, saying his role in the crime series "Cracker" was her favorite. Coltrane died in a Scottish hospital, according to reporting by Britain's PA Media. He is survived by his sister, two children, and their mother.

  • Musk: I can't keep paying for Ukraine's internet

    STORY: Elon Musk’s Starlink has been providing critical internet connections for Ukraine via its network of satellites. But that could be set to change. On Friday (October 14) the billionaire said he couldn’t keep paying for it indefinitely. He says providing the Starlink services for Ukraine has already cost $80 million. It has provided thousands of terminals that can connect to the space-based system. Now CNN says Musk has sent a letter to the Pentagon asking it to help with the running costs. There was no comment on the report from Musk’s rocket firm SpaceX, which operates Starlink. The service was activated in Ukraine in February after internet there was disrupted by fighting. Ukraine said this week that Starlink had helped it to restore energy and communications infrastructure damaged by missile attacks. Musk has a mixed reputation in the country right now though. He sparked strong criticism for proposing a peace plan that would see Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia, among other measures.

  • Pentagon Grapples With How To Defend Military Women From Tucker Carlson's Insults

    The Fox News host, who has never served in the armed forces, can't stand women in the military, even though they're often praised by its leaders.

  • A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'

    The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.

  • Walker Aids Drama-Laced Senate Bid With Solid Debate Showing

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker exceeded expectations in his highly anticipated debate with incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia by staying on message and on the attack.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsMusk Tweets Complicate US Diplomacy From Ukraine to TaiwanA $25 Billion G

  • Zelensky Claims Russian Casualties 'Approaching 65,000'

    In an address released via his official social media profiles on Saturday, October 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russian casualties were “approaching 65,000.”“The total losses of the enemy, only those killed, are approaching sixty-five thousand,” Zelensky said, according to a machine translation.On October 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian personnel losses were “around 63,800.”News reports said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed 5,397 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.Zelensky went on to urge Russian soldiers to surrender, promising any who do so will “keep his life.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • 11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

    At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry said two men opened fire at volunteer soldiers during a target practice session in western Russia, killing 11 of them and wounding 15 others before being killed themselves. Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive.

  • Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show

    “I was not for this at all,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said of her family starring on Netflix's upcoming reality series, Buying Beverly Hills

  • Netanyahu appealed to Trump's love of golf and used NYC maps to turn the president against Palestinians, new memoir says

    Benjamin Netanyahu described how Israel used Donald Trump's favorite hobby to convince him that peace with Palestinians was not possible, per The Guardian.

  • Within hours, the Atlantic tropics map is wiped clean. Is that unusual in hurricane season?

    Earlier Saturday, the National Hurricane Center’s map showed post-tropical Karl in Mexico and a second wave off the coast of Africa.

  • Sergio Garcia: 'I love the Ryder Cup too much – that's why I've quit'

    Sergio Garcia claims that he has allowed his DP World Tour membership to lapse and made himself ineligible for the Ryder Cup to ensure that his presence at next year’s match in Rome does not hamper the chances of his “beloved” Europe team.

  • Putin says no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine

    ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation. He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was prepared to take part.

  • Bill Maher Nails Why Republicans Support Herschel Walker: It Says to Dems, Anything Is Better Than What You’re Selling (Video)

    "Democrats also think the other side is an existential threat, but their response is not to nominate sickos to make a point,” the "Real Time" host said

  • The bleak Ukrainian landscape Russia leaves behind: Corpses in the garden, land mines and fear

    Ukrainian forces have recently recaptured swaths of territory in northeast, east and south, sending Russian troops fleeing. But in ravaged towns, suffering doesn't stop with occupation's end.

  • Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight

    Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters, five and 14, in Florida road-rage gunfight.Source: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

  • At least 11 killed, 15 wounded in attack at Russia military training ground - RIA

    The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow's forces since the Feb. 24 invasion. RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. "During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit," RIA cited a defence ministry statement as saying.