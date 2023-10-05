Putin Says Hand Grenades Caused Wagner Chief’s Plane Crash

Mark Alfred
·1 min read
Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS
Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenades detonated aboard the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin likely caused his demise. Prigozhin, a Putin ally turned enemy, was among the ten people killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23. “The head of the investigative committee reported to me a few days ago,” Putin said during a televised event. “Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of the air disaster. There was no external impact on the plane.”

Read it at AFP NEWS

Read more at The Daily Beast.