Putin Says Hand Grenades Caused Wagner Chief’s Plane Crash
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenades detonated aboard the plane carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin likely caused his demise. Prigozhin, a Putin ally turned enemy, was among the ten people killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23. “The head of the investigative committee reported to me a few days ago,” Putin said during a televised event. “Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of the air disaster. There was no external impact on the plane.”
Putin claims Prigozhin’s plane crashed because the Wagner leadership got drunk and/or high, then set off hand grenades during the flight.
Seems legit, definitely no further questions about that incident, we can all move on pic.twitter.com/JeM8ljlibi
— max seddon (@maxseddon) October 5, 2023