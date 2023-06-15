Putin is retreating into dangerous fantasies

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement after the meeting with participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government meeting, in Sochi, Russia

The longer the war continues in Ukraine, the more Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be losing touch with reality.

This might be considered an occupational hazard for someone whose default position is to tell bare-faced lies when confronted with uncomfortable truths, as he did when Russian forces launched their initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Back then, he repeatedly denied Moscow had any military presence, when all the evidence showed the opposite was true.

Similarly, the Russian leader has continued to deny any involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, even though international investigators say they have found “strong indications” that Putin personally approved the use of the BUK missile systems that were used to shoot down the aircraft.

Putin’s ability to inhabit his own fantasy world was again very much in evidence this week when he was interviewed by a select group of ultra-nationalist bloggers and journalists.

With his so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine failing miserably to achieve its objectives, Putin has found himself under pressure from ultra-nationalists, such as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the uncompromising leader of the Wagner Group. Having seen his mercenary paramilitary organisation suffer massive losses – currently estimated at more than 30,000 – in its effort to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin has directed his ire against the Russian leader, warning that his failed strategy could ultimately result in a new 1917-style revolution.

In an interview with prominent Russian pro-war blogger Konstantin Dolgov last month, Prigozhin issued a chilling warning to the privileged figures overseeing Russia’s calamitous military campaign in Ukraine. “The guilty people will receive their punishment – as a minimum, they’ll be hanged on the Red Square,” he said, claiming Russian elites were living comfortably while troops were dying on the front lines.

The increasing vitriol enthusiastic supporters of the Ukraine invasion like Prigozhin are directing towards the Kremlin have clearly disconcerted Putin. Earlier this month he was forced to abandon plans to hold a major press conference, known as his “annual conversation” with the world’s media, over fears he would face a grilling over Moscow’s modest gains in Ukraine. Instead the conference will only be held when the military situation is “more stable”, which, given the Russian military’s precarious predicament, could be many months hence.

Putin did, however, agree to be interviewed by a group of bloggers, presumably in the hope that he could persuade them to tone down their constant sniping at the Kremlin’s strategy, and rally behind the Russian war effort.

Putin’s desperation to impress his audience may well explain why he made the ludicrous suggestion that Russia might launch a second offensive to capture Kyiv. The previous attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital at the start of the war in February last year was an ignominious failure, with the ill-equipped and badly-trained Russian forces being easily routed within days of launching their advance.

Any suggestion that Putin could mount a fresh offensive to capture the city after the disastrous losses the Russians have suffered during the past year is palpable nonsense. At its current depleted levels, the Russian military will be hard pushed to defend itself against the Ukrainian counter-offensive that is already under way in eastern and southern Ukraine, let alone divert precious resources to taking Kyiv.

Putin’s own admission that Russia has so far lost 54 tanks in the early phase of the counter-offensive suggests the Russian military has no kit to spare for other operations. Rather, Putin’s posturing over Kyiv to win the support of ultra-nationalist activists is yet further evidence of the Russian leader’s retreat into his dangerous fantasy world where Russia retains the military prowess to vanquish all of its foes.

Such a mindset would certainly help to explain Putin’s provocative decision to begin deploying nuclear weapons to Belarus, the first time such warheads have been moved outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union. The timing of the deployment is deliberate, as it is meant as a warning signal to Nato leaders ahead of next month’s summit in Lithuania.

The reality, though, is that this is nothing more than desperate grandstanding by Putin, who fully understands that the likelihood of using such weapons is zero, not least because China, Russia’s only meaningful ally, would simply not tolerate such action. Beijing may be providing Russia with a modicum of diplomatic cover, but it is not prepared to sanction any action that would undermine its vital commercial interests, which is what any attempt by Moscow to use nuclear weapons would do.

So while Putin still likes to give the impression that he commands a military superpower, the truth is that his provocative actions amount to nothing more than the empty gestures of a failing president desperate to survive.

