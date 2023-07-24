Putin raises age limits for reservists to boost troop numbers

Vladimir Putin lights a candle at The Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholasoutside Saint Petersburg - ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK/AFP

Vladimir Putin has raised the age limit at which Russian reservists can be mobilised to 55 in an apparent attempt to boost troop numbers for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

A new law signed by the Russian president means high-ranking officers will be eligible to be mobilised up until the age of 55, up from 50 previously, while privates and sergeants can be called up until the age of 40, up from 35.

The lower age limit for middle-ranking officers will meanwhile be raised to 50, from 45 previously.

The changes, which will be gradually rolled out over a four-year period from 2024-2028, mean high-ranking officers will eventually be able to serve by law until they are 70.

Under Russian law, anyone who has previously been in the military or is currently in the country’s reserve forces would be a prime candidate to be called up in case of a mobilisation or a declaration of war by Moscow.

Russia has refrained from formally declaring war on Ukraine despite launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbour last February. Instead, it has repeatedly portrayed its offensive both domestically and abroad as a “special military operation”.

Expand pool of recruits

The move by Putin to extend the age limits at which reservists can initially be called up will effectively make it significantly easier for the Russian military to expand its pool of recruits in the event the Kremlin announces a new wave of mobilisation.

Putin’s amendments came as part of a legislative drive to close loopholes that have made it relatively easy for Russians to dodge the draft. Russia’s parliament on Tuesday is expected to pass a bill that would raise fines for refusing to show up at the enlistment office after receiving call-up papers.

A Russian recuit in St Petersburg for Russia's Navy Day parade - ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The current meagre fine of an equivalent of £4 is expected to go up to as much as £250. Russians will also have to pay a fine for failing to inform the enlistment office of a change of address or their contact details.

In April, Russia passed a law which imposed a travel ban on anyone who has been called up but failed to come to the enlistment office.

Government officials said a database merging conscripts’ files from enlistment offices with the data available to border guards will make it impossible to flee the country legally once call-up papers have been served. The system is expected to roll out in the summer.‌

Moscow ordered a “partial mobilisation” of 300,000 reservists last September, prompting hundreds of thousands of others to flee Russia in order to avoid being sent to fight.

A Russian NGO that helps reservists dodge being drafted described the latest amendments as potentially laying the groundwork for another mobilisation, focused on an older cohort of would-be troops.

“We have to conclude that the lawmakers are expanding the potential pool of manpower that can be called up in case of a likely mobilisation,” the Head to the Woods NGO said in a statement.