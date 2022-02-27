Putin puts nuclear deterrent forces on alert as tensions mount with the West

President Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin said that leading Nato powers had made “aggressive statements” about Russia.

He also criticised the West for imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against his country.

Putin ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

It means Russia’s nuclear weapons will be prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into a nuclear war.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin said: “Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading Nato.”

The alarming step came as street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv.

Russian troops have also launched a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.

Kyiv, was eerily quiet on Sunday after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports.

Terrified residents hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.

“The past night was tough - more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”