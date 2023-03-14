Putin Pardons Wife of Russia’s ‘Walter White’ After Hubby Joins Wagner

Dan Ladden-Hall
·3 min read
Gary Cameron/Reuters
Gary Cameron/Reuters

The wife of a convicted drug dealer dubbed Russia’s “Walter White” has received a pardon from Vladimir Putin after her husband joined the mercenary Wagner Group, according to a report.

St. Petersburg physics teacher Diana Gribovskaya and her veterinarian husband, Dmitry Karavaichik, were convicted of manufacturing and distributing amphetamine in 2018. Karavaichik insisted that the drugs found in his apartment had been planted and that he had only sold fake narcotics in order to raise cash for developing prosthetic limbs for cats and dogs.

Russia Is Turning to Women Prisoners to Boost Forces After Massive Losses, Ukraine Claims

At trial, Karavaichik also claimed that police operatives had threatened him and his elderly mother with electric shock torture, Meduza reports. But he was nevertheless sentenced to 17 years in prison and Gribovskaya was handed a 16-year sentence, with their stories of seemingly leaving behind quiet lives to peddle drugs drawing comparisons in the Russian press with the meth manufacturing chemistry teacher protagonist of Breaking Bad.

Reports had already emerged in January that Karavaichik had joined Wagner after an image was released showing the group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, alongside former prisoners who had been cleared of their convictions after fighting in the war in Ukraine.

Independent Russian investigative group Agentstvo (The Agency) identified Karavaichik as one of the ex-convicts in the photo. The BBC said the group—which also allegedly included a murderer who had drowned his friend—were also given medals “for courage” after completing a six-month stint on the frontline.

On Tuesday, a new report came out saying that Gribovskaya was also no longer serving her sentence in prison. According to St. Petersburg’s Rotonda Telegram channel, Gribovskaya’s father claimed that she was released thanks to a “presidential pardon.”

Her father, identified as “Captain 1st Rank Vladimir Gribovsky,” said the pardon came thanks to “the totality of evidence.” The channel also quoted him as saying that he didn’t want to discuss the details of his daughter’s case until Karavaichik returned, explaining that Karavaichik “came and went back to the front.”

The convicted drug dealer’s apparent return to the conflict would seemingly corroborate statements he made in January to the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda. In an interview about his time in Ukraine, he said he planned to “work further” in Wagner and said he was eager to return to the frontline. “I've only been at home for 6 days, my eyes are still not used to it,” Karavaichik said. “Yes, beautiful girls, flowers, shops, all this lures. But still... it’s better there.”

Russia has been accused of using convicts to shore up dwindling troop numbers since the invasion of Ukraine began last year, with Prigozhin’s Wagner Group leading the unorthodox recruitment practice. Last month, the mercenary boss said he would no longer sign up prisoners into his organization—sometimes called “Putin’s private army”–with Russia’s Ministry of Defense instead allegedly taking over and allowing recruits from jails into its own ranks for the first time since the end of World War II.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Terrifying moment woman is paralysed by robber who stalked her for miles

    ‘We have to pay rent and stuff and she’s the only one that can work and help us. We don’t know what to do’

  • Alex Murdaugh made a desperate confession to avoid a murder conviction. It likely sentenced him to 700 extra years

    Exclusive: Prominent attorney Duncan Levin tells Rachel Sharp that even if Murdaugh’s planned appeal of his murder conviction is successful, he’s still destined to spend his life behind bars

  • 'I still bear the scars': The innocent men targeted by rape claim 'fantasist' Eleanor Williams

    Victims of rape claim 'fantasist' Eleanor Williams have revealed how allegations destroyed their lives and led to suicidal thoughts.

  • Nanaimo business owner shot trying to recover stolen property from encampment

    A 49-year-old owner of a local mechanic shop in Nanaimo remains in hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon. According to friends, he is in an induced coma, awaiting a second surgery after he was hit in the stomach. His condition is described as stable. The victim was part of a group of about six individuals who had entered a makeshift encampment close to downtown to retrieve tools that were stolen from his shop a few days earlier. RCMP say they responded to shots fired shortly after 3:30 p

  • Primary school teacher ‘murdered cheating partner and buried his body in the garden’

    A primary school teacher murdered her unfaithful partner and buried his body in the garden after telling the head teacher that she had Covid-19 and needed to self-isolate for 10 days, a court has been told.

  • A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000

    Part of what helped the caretakers, one a registered nurse, get caught: surveillance cameras they put in the 92-year-old woman’s home themselves.

  • ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Charged With Murdering His Wife

    GoFundMeAn Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud was arrested Monday in the murder of his estranged wife—a nurse and mother of three boys—three weeks ago.“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”The victim was found dead in her home

  • 21-year-old stabs sleeping man with kitchen knife she hid in bed, Pennsylvania cops say

    She waited until the man fell asleep and plunged the knife into his upper body, police said.

  • Gary Glitter returned to custody after breaching licence conditions

    The 78-year-old, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, was freed in February after being jailed in 2015 for abusing three schoolgirls.

  • Fact check: False claim about Jacob Chansley, the QAnon shaman, amid Jan. 6 tapes reveal

    A Capitol police spokesperson said that Jacob Chansley was not accompanied at all times by police in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Investigation into killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah stymied by obstruction, police say

    The investigation into the killing of an Edmonton landlord, shot outside his home one year ago, has been hampered by attempts at obstruction, police allege. Abdullah Shah, who was the subject of police scrutiny for years, was shot in front of 374 Heath Rd in southwest Edmonton on the night of March 13, 2022. He later died in hospital. During a news conference Monday — as the Edmonton Police Service released new surveillance video from the night of the killing — detectives called for increased co

  • Alberta man in custody after child robbed of food by person carrying axe

    COALDALE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is in custody after a report that a nine-year-old was robbed of food by a person armed with an axe. RCMP in Coaldale responded to the call Saturday afternoon. They say officers were on scene within minutes and arrested a man at a nearby residence. Police say no one was injured, but the suspect was alleged to be failing to comply with conditions relating to a previous conviction of a robbery in Lethbridge, Alta. A 22-year-old man of Standoff, Alta., has be

  • Inside Alberta's battle against the rise of 'ghost guns'

    For the last three years, Alberta police services have been grappling with a new trend in illegal firearms: A surge in guns built using privately manufactured or smuggled parts that make them untraceable. Those firearms are often referred to as ghost guns. "It's becoming a massive problem for Canadian law enforcement and the public," said Sgt. Richard Kurina. He's an officer with the Lethbridge Police Service who also monitors southern Alberta and its border crossings as a member of the RCMP Nat

  • Inside the Trump New York grand jury room — an indictment looms amid '40s-era furniture, linoleum-topped desks

    Michael Cohen is testifying against Trump inside a grim, 4th-floor room overlooking a concrete courtyard. Here's what the secret process looks like.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine accuses Russian snipers of abusing child, gang raping mother

    Ukraine has accused two Russian soldiers of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl and gang raping her mother at gunpoint in front of her father, as part of widespread allegations of abuse during the more than one-year-long invasion. According to Ukrainian prosecution files seen by Reuters, the incidents were among a spree of sex crimes Russian soldiers of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade committed in four homes of Brovary district near the capital Kyiv in March 2022. Russia's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Welsh City Council Takes Hoarder’s Cars

    Is this justice or overbearing government?

  • Sergey Grishin, ‘Scarface Oligarch’ who sold Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their Montecito house – obituary

    Sergey Grishin, who has died in Moscow aged 56, was the Russian oligarch who in 2020 sold the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in the exclusive Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, California; it is not known whether the couple were aware of the vendor’s dark past.

  • OPP officer faces multiple charges for Orillia shooting last year

    An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is facing multiple charges in connection to a civilian shooting in Orillia last year. In a news release Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said its director Joseph Martino "has reasonable grounds to believe" that the officer committed several criminal offences when he shot a man on Aug. 20 following a pursuit of a pickup truck. On that day around 4:15 a.m., OPP officers attempted to stop a vehicle near West Street they suspected was being dri

  • Romanian court denies Andrew Tate's request to be released on bail

    A Romanian court on Tuesday denied social media personality Andrew Tate's request to be released on bail from police custody pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking. Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec. 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied. The Bucharest court said Tate’s request to have police custody replaced with a restricted release on bail was "inadmissible in principle".

  • Colombian navy seizes drug sub with two bodies aboard

    STORY: 3.6 tonnes of cocaine chlorohydrate were seized during the operation, officials reported.Authorities said that during the inspection of the vessel, they also found bodies of two dead people along with the drug shipment, as well as two people in poor health condition due to inhalation of toxic fumes from the fuel.The semi-submersible vehicle, the rescued people, the bodies, and the shipment were escorted by the navy to a port at Tumaco in southwestern Colombia, near the border with Ecuador.Navy officials said the shipment of drugs was headed to Central America.