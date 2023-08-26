Putin orders Wagner soldiers to take oath of allegiance following death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

(via REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a plane crash killed its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin signed the decree bringing in the change with immediate effect on Friday with the Kremlin saying suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an “absolute lie".

Russia’s aviation authority said Prigozhin was on board a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening northwest of Moscow with no survivors, exactly two months after he led a failed mutiny against the Russian army.

Portrait of Yevgeny Prigozhin at a street memorial near the Kremlin (AP)

The decree, published on the Kremlin website, obliges anyone carrying out work on behalf of the military or supporting what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine to swear a formal oath of allegiance to Russia.

It includes a line in which those who take it promise to strictly follow the orders of commanders and senior leaders.

Putin earlier sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash on Thursday and, while praising Prigozhin, said he had also made some “serious mistakes."

The Kremlin has insisted that suggestions that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed to punish him for launching the June 23-34 mutiny, the biggest challenge to Putin’s own rule since he came to power in 1999, were false.

Inspectors at the wreckage of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin (AP)

“There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane’s passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle. All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts.”

Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they believe caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky.

They have also not officially confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.

The British Ministry of Defence said on Friday there was not yet definitive proof that Prigozhin had been onboard but that it was “highly likely" he was dead, a view echoed by the US Pentagon.