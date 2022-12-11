Putin nuclear Iran drones latest

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries a 122mm shell for a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region - Ihor Tkachov / AFP via Getty Images

About 1.5 million people are without power in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa after Russia hit two energy facilities in drone strikes.

"The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult," said Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, adding that it would take several days to restore power.



The Ukrainian army said Russia had fired a total of 15 drones at targets in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv on Saturday. It shot down 10, but another five hit energy facilities.



Moscow has spent several months targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes as the country heads into winter.

12:14 PM

Ukraine 'levels Russian barracks with Himars'

Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's south-east on Saturday evening, reportedly levelling a Russian base with Himars missiles.

The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and injured 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor in the region, said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack. Videos showed a huge blaze at the site.

Himars multiple rocket launchers have been among Ukraine's most effective weapons in the war, delivering precision fire on hundreds of targets.

11:46 AM

A month since liberation, Kherson's struggles continue

Today is exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson city in a landmark moment in the war that saw jubilant scenes.

But life in the southern city remains difficult as residents deal with the destruction left behind and Russian forces continue to shell the city.

AP reporters cited boobytraps left behind by Russian forces, including a hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home's washing machine, a street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield and a police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but which remains so boobytrapped that demining crews can't even start to hunt for evidence.

Artillery also continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnipro river. The regional administration says that shelling over the past month has killed 41 people in Kherson.

Access to electricity is inconsistent and indoor heating has only very recently been restored after the Russians last month blew up a giant central heating station that served much of the city.

For authorities and citizens, sifting through the countless headaches and hazards left behind by the Russians, and bracing for new ones, is a daily chore.

A huge fire engulfs buildings - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

11:11 AM

Pictured: Mariupol's cemetery

A photo taken yesterday shows hundreds of graves of unidentified local residents in Russia-controlled Mariupol, Ukraine. Its de facto mayor, Konstantin Ivashchenko, said about 5,000 civilians were killed during fighting in the city, which was besieged by Russian forces in the first months of the war.

Pro-Moscow authorities say rebuilding of the destroyed city is already underway, but its exiled Ukrainian leaders are working on their own reconstruction plans.

Numbers mark the graves of unidentified local residents who were killed during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine - SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

10:48 AM

Russia 'shells maternity hospital' in Kherson

Two people were killed and another five wounded after Russian troops shelled the southern region of Kherson, the governor said on Sunday.

Russian forces retreated from the capital city of Kherson in November but have since repeatedly shelled it.

"The enemy again attacked the residential quarters of Kherson," the governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said on messaging app Telegram. He added that Russian forces had hit a maternity ward, a cafe and an apartment building.

"Last night, two people were killed due to Russian shelling," Yanushevich said, adding that five others had been wounded.

He said the city was attacked with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and mortars.

10:32 AM

Confusion over 'advice to evacuate' from Odesa

Ukraine's Odesa regional administration appeared to advise some people to consider evacuating after drone strikes left 1.5 million people without power on Saturday.

However, the post on the administration's Facebook page was later deleted and spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said it was being investigated by Ukraine's security services as "an element of the hybrid war" by Russia.

"Not a single representative of the authorities in the region made any calls for the evacuation of the inhabitants of Odesa and the region," Mr Bratchuk said.

The issue of civilian evacuations has been sensitive as Russia pummels Ukraine's energy system amid falling temperatures.

A month ago, the head of Ukraine's biggest private energy company told the BBC that those who could leave the country should consider doing so over winter in order to preserve energy supplies for essential needs. The company later issued a statement pedalling back on that.

10:04 AM

Moscow steps up drone attacks

The Ukrainian army said Russia launched 15 drones at targets in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv on Saturday. It shot down 10 drones but another five hit energy facilities, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The prosecutor general's office also said two power facilities in the Odesa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Iran's military support for Russia was likely to increase in the coming months and there have been reports that Russia could start producing the Iranian "kamikaze" drones domestically.

09:46 AM

Russia smashes the power network in Odesa

All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, leaving 1.5 million people without power, officials said on Saturday.

"The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that it would take a few days to restore power.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes.

Norway was sending $100 million to help restore Ukraine's energy system, Zelensky said.