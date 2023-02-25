Putin’s myth-making glorifies Russia. Ours humiliates the West

Janet Daley
·5 min read
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia - YURI KOCHETKOV/Shutterstock
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia - YURI KOCHETKOV/Shutterstock

When autocrats want to change the course of their country’s future they begin by taking control of the past. By setting their objectives – however outrageous they may actually be – in what appears to be a plausible historical trajectory they create a story (now called a “narrative”) which makes their own ambition justifiable. If this propaganda operation is conducted successfully, it can make even the most appalling crimes seem not just acceptable but necessary.

The mythology that underpins Russia’s new imperialism combines a resurrected medieval mission with 20th-century global paranoia – but neatly eliminates references to Soviet Russia’s own monstrous crimes. The starvation of whole swathes of the Ukrainian population by Stalin and the mass murder committed in the Gulags do not feature at all. The Putin fable is so tortuous and bizarre that it is difficult to believe that any contemporary population could be convinced by it – and yet the majority of today’s Russian population appear to accept it, along with the horrific consequences to which it leads.

Most oddly, much of the belief system that this new national identity involves comes directly from the Orthodox Church whose authority was, within living memory, criminalised in Russia. The saints and martyrs to whom Vladimir Putin now makes ostentatious obeisances were, during his time with the KGB, regarded as ludicrous fictional figures used by a wicked Tsarist tyranny to entrap the masses in superstition. In truth, that supposedly universal rejection of theology by Communist Russia may always have been misunderstood. A friend of mine who visited a major Soviet university in the 1960s told me that, inscribed over its front entrance were the words: “Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live.” What is that, if not a form of displaced religious belief? Communism did not so much discard religion as replace it with a new conception of what was sacred and what was forbidden.

Absolutism remained – along with the idea that Russia as a nation had a unique moral obligation to preserve the nativist integrity of its people. Those who share its blood bond (and particularly its language) must be united with their brethren in the Motherland. If some of them happen, by accident or misfortune, to reside in what is technically another nation state, then that is a problem which must be overcome – by force if necessary.

This Russian revanchism is remarkably similar to Nazi Germany’s claims over the Sudetenland. The reclaiming of territory that once belonged to one country but has since become part of another is one of the oldest sources of war, possibly the very oldest. There is nothing very new here. With territory comes power and wealth. The loss of it – especially to a competitor state – means increased vulnerability, humiliation at home and abroad, and the possible collapse of a ruling regime. And, as it happens, some of the territory that Putin is attempting to seize for Russia is peculiarly useful to its economy and, in the case of Crimea, has played a significant role in Russian history.

This is really a very old kind of story: the sanctification of the history of a people whose collective memory must be reshaped into a tale of heroic resurgence with all the nasty bits left out.

What is – so far as I know – quite unprecedented is what the opponents of this aggressive campaign, our side, are doing to their history at precisely the same moment. While Putin tells the Russians that they have been, for centuries, the blameless victims of the world’s hostility, the West is teaching its young that they have inherited the fruits of evil – that the advantages which their political culture and economic system have provided are inherently tainted, that even their ineradicable genetic traits such as skin colour convey guilt and the need for endless self-abasement.

Instead of editing out the bad chapters in its history as Russia is doing to such spectacular effect, the West is perversely avoiding any recognition of the tremendous contributions it has made to improving the conditions of life through the spread of mass prosperity and personal freedom.

The reach of Western ideas around the world is recounted as an unrelieved story of wickedness, of relentless conquest and exploitation from which no one outside the rich of those imperial nations ever benefited. This is factually wrong and deeply pernicious. But these arguments about the colonial past have been going on for a long time. Now there is a new and more radical version of Western self-hatred. We, who are alive now, are not just responsible retroactively for what our ancestors may have done centuries ago. We are also actively culpable for what is happening right at this moment by living our modern lives – making use of the products and discoveries of industrialisation that are destroying the planet and therefore the futures of other less advanced peoples.

To atone for this, we must move backwards to a pre-modern time when we did not ravage the earth with our desire for unseasonal warmth, plentiful and varied food and travel beyond the narrow bounds of our birthplace, while fully expecting our descendants to lead ever more free and comfortable lives.

We have been ready and prepared to offer the means to achieve these things to less advantaged countries. Now, not only must we accept self-denial for ourselves – we must impose it on the world at large because this Western way of life is too dangerous to be propagated.

Where once the developing world might have expected to graduate to the standard of living we took for granted, it is now being told that the party is over: we will not give them a chance to experience life in the modern era, after all.

Russia, in its mortification at having lost the Cold War, is seeking to revive a myth of past glory, at the same time as the West – having won the great argument – is mired in self-loathing. Where is that going to end, do you think?

Latest Stories

  • Life at 1,500-year-old fortress along the Great Wall of China revealed. Take a look

    A palace filled with colorful clay statues, soldiers’ homes and shops were uncovered at the fort.

  • Bones under Highlands kitchen floor are Iron Age burial site

    The discovery under an estate office in Applecross was thought to be an 18th century crime scene.

  • Flotsam found off New York may be from famous SS Savannah

    NEW YORK (AP) — A chunk of weather-beaten flotsam that washed up on a New York shoreline after Tropical Storm Ian last fall has piqued the interest of experts who say it is likely part of the SS Savannah, which ran aground and broke apart in 1821, two years after it became the first vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean partly under steam power. The roughly 13-foot (4-meter) square piece of wreckage was spotted in October off Fire Island, a barrier island that hugs Long Island's southern shore, and

  • England's archaeological history gathers dust as museums fill up

    Experts say time is running out to solve the storage crisis that has long plagued archaeology.

  • Quilts from the Second World War tell the stories of the Canadian women who sewed them

    In 1992, in Esher Library southwest of London, England, Josephine Andrews and her mother, Christine, collected blankets to donate to Kurdish refugees of the Gulf War. Made across the Atlantic in Ontario during the Second World War, this quilt was a historical artifact that the Andrews safeguarded for three decades before repatriating it in 2021 to Gananoque, Ont., a small tourist town east of Kingston with a rich military history. The quilt’s repatriation has fuelled the retrieval of additional lost quilts, each with its own story to tell.

  • Corunna was surveyed in 1823 as a possible capital

    If the original intentions for Corunna came to fruition, the town and surrounding Lambton County would look much different today. The original survey of Corunna had the intention of the community being the future site of the capital of a united Upper and Lower Canada, now Ontario and Quebec. That’s one of the things which will be celebrated when the community celebrates its 200th anniversary. Tracy Kingston, the chair of the Corunna 200 Committee, says Lord William Beresford was sent from Englan

  • Microfilm containing historical record of Tsimshian First Nations found at farm in northwest B.C.

    The accidental discovery of four reels of microfilm that contain an extensive historical record of the Tsimshian First Nations is creating a buzz in northwestern B.C. Indigenous communities and in the world of academia. The microfilm turned up last week at Tea Creek Farm in the village of Kitwanga, about 1,230 kilometres northwest of Vancouver. Workers Joel Letendre and Noah Beaton found it in a bin while cleaning out the workshop at the farm owned by Noah's dad, Jacob Beaton. The information on

  • We’ll lose humanity of the enslaved, if we don’t respect history that’s here with us

    An event in Rock Hill on Saturday will focus on 144 graves in Rock Hill were enslaved people were buried.

  • Justin Trudeau, Canada’s clown prince, is the future of the woke West

    What in the world, you might be asking, is up with Canada? How did a country famed for its sensible, moderate attitudes and customs transform itself into the front rank of the woke phalanx?

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Sheer Bra Has Us Gasping for Air

    On the floor, gasping, choked, no crumbs.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Conservative Legal Icon Gives Mike Pence A Stinging Reality Check On Subpoena Fight

    J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game by refusing to testify in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Wears 2 Dreamy Wedding Dresses to Marry James Henderson: See Her Looks

    The daughter of KISS rockstar Gene Simmons' just tied the knot in two breathtaking Galia Lahav gowns

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • HGTV Drops Huge News About 'Renovation Island' Stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler

    'Renovation Island' stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will be on the new season of Rock the Block with Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin.

  • 'Ukraine strikes out-of-reach Mariupol'

    Ukraine has reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot and other military equipment in the occupied city of Mariupol. The strikes, which happened at night, set off big explosions, according to the Ukrinform news agency, and suggest Ukraine is using new weapons with an extended reach. According to a local official, Russian targets were struck in the villages of Yalta and Yurivka where there is a “large concentration of occupiers”. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, pos

  • Russia has changed its plan to take over Ukraine, with the goal now to exhaust the country rather than conquer new territory, UK intel says

    Russia has shifted its focus to grinding Ukraine down after months of costly efforts to try to gain territory, the UK Ministry of Defence said.

  • El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

    Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

  • Gal Gadot Is Absolutely Glowing in New Underwear Photoshoot Pictures on Instagram

    Gal Gadot looked amazing during a new photoshoot she shared to Instagram.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.