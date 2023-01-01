Putin 'must be tried for war crimes' as soon as possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don - Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "guilty man" and must be tried for war crimes as soon as possible, according to a British international prosecutor.



Sir Geoffrey Nice, who led the case against Slobodan Milosevic, the former president of Serbia, in the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), told Radio 4 that the case against Mr Putin "couldn't be clearer".



"It is crimes against humanity because civilian targets should never be bombed or otherwise attacked," he said. "There can be no doubt about the chain of command leading directly to Putin. These are his soldiers."

"At a minimum, he knows from the television what we all do about what's happening... but he's not brought them back to be tried for what are obvious crimes. He's a guilty man."



He said any trial "could be tomorrow morning, as far as I'm concerned" and should be done by Ukrainians in the Ukrainian language, adding that Mr Putin would not need to be present for a trial to take place.

Putin and Zelensky take aim at Russian citizens in New Year speeches

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky used the New Year to call for Russian citizens to back their war campaigns.

Mr Putin was surrounded by troops as he delivered a stern address in which he told Russians to rally behind the country’s troops as he pledged victory over Ukraine.

Mr Putin talked combatively about 2022 as the year that "clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice."

"The main thing is the fate of Russia," Mr Putin said. "Defence of the fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and descendants. Moral, historical righteousness is on our side."

Reiterating that the West is supposedly intent on "destroying Russia" by using Kyiv, Putin vowed he will never allow that. He signalled once again, that the war, albeit hard, will continue.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke directly to the people of Russia saying that their leader is destroying their country. Mr Zelensky said the Russian president was hiding behind his troops, not leading them.

He said: "This year has struck our hearts. We've cried out all the tears. We've shouted all the prayers.

"We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the key word: 'victory'."