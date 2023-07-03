How Putin, mortgage mayhem and a Tory tax grab cost you £15,000

Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine is just one of a number of crises that have hurt the finances of British households - Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS

British households will be more than £15,000 poorer next year thanks to Putin’s war on Ukraine and the Tory tax grab.

The war and the pandemic triggered an inflation crisis that has eroded living standards for families across the country.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Households are now being hammered by surging mortgage costs, and this comes also as they face the highest tax burden since the Second World War.

Lockdowns and Covid restrictions disrupted global supply chains, leading to shortages in raw materials and components, which pushed up prices for many products. Even after Britain eased its Covid measures, China was still imposing tough restrictions in places like Shanghai, which had global ramifications on prices, according to the Bank of England.

The war in Ukraine added fuel to the fire, leading oil prices to hit levels not seen for 14 years while a host of other commodities, such as wheat, were also affected.

Russia is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas to global markets, but was soon the target of sanctions after Vladimir Putin led an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are both big players in world food production, representing 53pc of global trade in sunflower oil and seeds, and 27pc in wheat before the war, according to the United Nations.

High inflation in Britain was initially driven by a spike in energy and fuel prices, which is starting to subside now but is being replaced by food prices as a key factor.

As a result, households are now spending £5,312 more on everyday expenses including food and energy bills than in 2021, according to consultancy the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Costs are expected to jump by another £1,061 next year, representing a total rise of £6,373 in three years.

Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting at the CEBR, said: “With inflation falling more slowly than hoped and mortgage rates rising sharply, the cost-of-living crisis is set to stay with us over the coming 12 months.”

Higher prices

The consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation peaked at 11.1pc in October of last year, but remains at a stubbornly high 8.7pc.

Although oil prices are falling, there are lingering concerns that supermarkets have upped pump prices excessively, prompting the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee to question supermarket bosses last week. Motoring groups such as the RAC have accused retailers of being too slow to pass on falling wholesale prices.

The competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), launched an investigation into supermarkets in May and found some supermarkets had increased their margins on petrol and diesel.

Food prices have been impacted by rising fertiliser, transport and animal feed costs in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, as well as an egg shortage brought on by avian flu – but supermarkets have also faced accusations of profiteering.

High prices have prompted workers to demand wage increases and, in the absence of cheaper labour coming from the EU, many employers have given in.

Pay rises remain lower than the rate of inflation, but Mr Bailey has said the extra money lining workers’ pockets is only making inflation worse.

Inflation remained flat at 8.7pc in May and is expected to stay above the Bank of England’s 2pc target for three years, according to forecasts from Goldman Sachs and other economists.

Story continues

The CEBR expects inflation to be above 4pc towards the end of this year and slip to 3.3pc by the end of 2024.

Mortgage crisis

Mr Neufeld said households with mortgages “will be hit particularly hard” as the Bank of England raises interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. Annual mortgage interest payments have already increased from £3,765 to £5,827 in the past two years, the CEBR found.

By June 2024, mortgage interest costs will have nearly doubled to £6,630 – representing a rise of £2,865 in three years.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate has surged from 5.26pc to 6.42pc since May, up from 2.55pc two years ago, according to data company Moneyfacts.

Economists have predicted that mortgage rates will have further to climb amid expectations that interest rates will rise from 5pc to 6pc by the end of the year.

A rising tax burden

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under increasing pressure to step in to help beleaguered households.

The Government’s energy price guarantee had capped the average energy bill at £2,500 a year, but came to an end at the beginning of July as prices fell. Energy bills have dropped to £2,074 a year, yet this is still higher than prices were a year ago.

The Chancellor and Prime Minister have resisted calls for further support, warning that giving households more money would prolong the inflation crisis.

To shore up public finances, which were battered by the Government’s mini-Budget last autumn and the cost of the furlough scheme during the pandemic, tax thresholds were frozen until 2028.

This has resulted in workers being dragged into higher tax brackets as wages rise – a phenomenon known as fiscal drag. Economists have called this biggest tax raid in 40 years.

The average tax burden on households has jumped by £5,531 since 2021, according to RSM UK, an accounting firm. In another year, this will grow to £6,235.

Jeremy Hunt also decided to lower the additional rate threshold down from £150,000 to £125,140 earlier this year, which will see the number of earners paying the top rate of tax double, according to HM Revenue and Customs.

The number of higher rate taxpayers is expected to rise from four million in the 2020/21 tax year to 5.6 million in 2023/24 – an increase of 40pc.

One in seven taxpayers will be paying the higher rate this year.

The Government has said it wants to cut taxes before the next general election, expected in autumn 2024, but economists have cast doubt on these soundbites.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The UK’s tax take is rising, and is more likely to rise further than fall in future, despite the political rhetoric around cuts.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.