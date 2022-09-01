Putin’s military command centres in Ukraine hit by “intensive long-range strikes” in counterattack, says UK

Ukrainian forces are launching a counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops (via REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin’s military command centres in Ukraine are being hit with “intensive long-range strikes” as his forces are being pushed back by a counterattack, British defence chiefs said on Thursday.

They are stressing that Ukrainian troops are gaining some ground in some areas along the frontline in the south of the country.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence in London said: “Over 30-31 August 2022, Ukrainian Armed Forces continued offensive operations in southern Ukraine, supported by intensive long-range strikes against Russian command and logistics locations across the occupied zone.”

The briefing added: “Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence also released video footage of Ukrainian aircraft operating high speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs). Russian has previously claimed that it has recovered fragments of these types of weapons, which are designed to locate and destroy radars.

“Russia prioritises strong ground-based air defences - the radar coverage which enables this is a critical capability in its Ukraine operation.

“A substantial, sustained degradation of Russia’s radars with HARMs would be a major set-back to Russia’s already troubled situational awareness.”

Britain, the US, Ukraine and their allies are fighting an information war against Russia so briefings need to be treated with caution, although claims by the Kremlin are often far less believable.