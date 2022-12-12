Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky holds talks with top foreign leaders

Ukrainian civilians practice aiming their rifles at a private training facility in the Kyiv region at the weekend - Justin Yau / The Telegraph

Volodymyr Zelensky has held a rare round of talks with three top foreign leaders on the same day, including Joe Biden, as he tries to intensify diplomatic pressure on Russia.

"We are constantly working with partners," Mr Zelensky said in a nightly video address, and predicted "important results" in diplomacy later this week after Sunday's talks, also referring to the G7 and EU.

Mr Zelensky earlier said that he held "a very meaningful" conversation with France’s President Emmanuel Macron on "defence, energy, economy, diplomacy" and "very specific" talks with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on assuring Ukraine's grain exports.

The US President told his Ukrainian counterpart that the United States was prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine's air defence through the assistance it was offering, according to the White House.

Mr Biden also welcomed Mr Zelensky's "stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter", it said.

07:00 AM

International legal experts assist Ukraine in sexual violence investigation

An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in Ukraine's recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation.

The visit by a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international legal practice headquartered in The Hague, has not previously been reported.

Their efforts are part of a broader international effort to support overwhelmed Ukrainian authorities as they seek to hold Russians accountable for crimes they allegedly committed during the conflict, now nearly 10 months old.

06:59 AM

Body of Zambian student killed in Ukraine repatriated

The body of a Zambian student who died while fighting in Ukraine after he was recruited in a Russian jail arrived home in a makeshift coffin Sunday.

AFP journalists saw a white, glass-panelled hearse adorned with small curtains affording a partial view of the container holding the body arrive on the tarmac at Lusaka airport, where grieving relatives gathered.

On the coffin was a code written in black marker pen along with letters in the Cyrillic alphabet, betraying its provenance.

Zambia demanded an urgent explanation from Moscow last month over the death of Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda in September while fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine, where he ended up after his spell in prison.