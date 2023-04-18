Putin meets commanders in occupied Kherson amid reports of possible Russian retreat

The Orthodox icon is supposed to be a copy of an ancient Russian icon that belonged to “one of the most successful defence ministers of the Russian empire”, said Vladimir Putin - KREMLIN RU/HANDOUT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin has visited the occupied Kherson region for the first time in over a year of the war in Ukraine, amid reports of a possible Russian retreat.

The Kremlin on Tuesday published undated footage and photographs of the Russian president visiting the headquarters of his forces in the Kherson region, as well as in Luhansk.

The sparse scenes in the videos made it difficult to identify the location or even the date of the visit, but Mr Putin’s slip about the “upcoming” Easter suggests he was probably there last week, before Russian Orthodox Easter last Sunday.

Mr Putin, in a sign of support for the much-criticised Russian generals, met top Russian commanders, including General Alexandr Lapin, who has been a frequent subject of verbal attacks by Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin and his supporters.

The Kremlin did not release any substantial details of what Mr Putin said during the trip, apart from greetings and introductions.

In the only televised episode that showed off-script remarks, the Russian leader was seen pulling out an Orthodox icon from a lavish case and presenting it to the commanders of Russia’s Dnieper Group of Forces in a clear bid to portray the invasion of Ukraine as a holy war for Russia’s survival.

The icon is supposed to be a copy of an ancient Russian icon that belonged to “one of the most successful defence ministers of the Russian empire”, Mr Putin said, without naming him.

‘Getting ready for the next goodwill gesture’

Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday they are seeing signs that Russian troops might be preparing to pull out of the area after an embarrassing surrender of the regional capital of Kherson last November.

“They are definitely getting ready for the next ‘goodwill gesture’,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian forces in the south, told public television on Tuesday, in reference to Russia’s retreat from Kherson, which the Russian military called a “goodwill gesture” at the time.

As in the weeks before the surrender of Kherson, Russian occupation authorities have been seen collecting, packing up and shipping various belongings to their homeland, according to Ms Gumenyuk.

But Ukrainian authorities are not expecting an immediate withdrawal, she said, adding that Russian troops have been shoring up their defences and laying mines on the shoreline to ward off Ukrainian attacks.

A few weeks before Mr Putin’s visit, authorities in Kherson had been busy building lines of fortifications in preparation for an apparent Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Satellite images released in recent months showed an intricate web of trenches and “dragon teeth” fortifications all over the Russian-occupied south of Ukraine in a clear sign that the forces view the much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive as inevitable.