Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

  • FILE PHOTO: Rehearsal for Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    1/5

    Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    FILE PHOTO: Rehearsal for Victory Day Parade in Moscow
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya, in Moscow
    2/5

    Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya, in Moscow
  • A view of the door of a school that was bombed, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
    3/5

    Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    A view of the door of a school that was bombed, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
    4/5

    Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
  • A man rides a bike in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
    5/5

    Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    A man rides a bike in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
FILE PHOTO: Rehearsal for Victory Day Parade in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya, in Moscow
A view of the door of a school that was bombed, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
A man rides a bike in front of a school that was bombed amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region
Alessandra Prentice
·4 min read

By Alessandra Prentice

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - About 60 people were feared dead after a bomb struck a school in eastern Ukraine, authorities said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to lead celebrations on Monday marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said the school in Bilohorivka, where about 90 people were sheltering, was hit on Saturday by a Russian bomb, setting it ablaze.

"There is almost no hope that anyone survived. The aerial bomb exploded in the middle (of the building)," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "In the school, there were approximately 90 people, 27 were rescued. About 60 people were probably killed."

Reuters could not immediately verify his account. There was no response from Moscow to the report.

In the besieged southern port of Mariupol, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers.

"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar told an online news conference.

As the fighting, now in its third month, raged on, leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations vowed on Sunday to deepen Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Kremlin-linked elites.

The G7 said it was committed to phasing out or banning Russian oil and denounced Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people," the group said in a statement, referring to Soviet Russia's role in defeating Nazi Germany 77 years ago.

Putin has repeatedly likened the war in Ukraine - which he casts as a battle against dangerous "Nazi"-inspired nationalists in Ukraine - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.

Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

In a video address, filmed in front of charred Ukrainian apartment blocks with footage of Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that evil had returned, but his country would prevail.

"We will overcome everything. And we know this for sure, because our military and all our people are descendants of those who overcame Nazism," Zelenskiy said.

Putin will preside over a parade in Moscow's Red Square of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles, making a speech that could offer clues on the future of the war.

MARIUPOL

More than 170 civilians were evacuated from the Mariupol area on Sunday, bringing the total to around 600 given safe passage during a week-long rescue operation, the United Nations said.

In the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230 km (140 miles) northwest of Mariupol, dozens of people who had fled the city and nearby occupied areas waited to register in a car park set up for evacuees.

"There's lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can't," said history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, who said she had only just reached the city after leaving her bombed home in Mariupol with her family in mid-April.

"The air feels different here, free," she said in a tent where volunteers offered food, basic supplies and toys to the evacuees, many travelling with small children.

Mariupol is key to Moscow's efforts to link the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014, and parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that have been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since then.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Telegram that he visited Mariupol on Sunday, the country's most senior government figure to set foot in the city after weeks of Russian bombardment.

A number of Western officials, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a German parliament head and the Norwegian foreign minister arrived in Ukraine on Sunday in a show of support.

Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Reuters bureaus; Writing by James Oliphant and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US Ambassador to the United Nations calls the Taliban's new decree that requires Afghan women to cover their faces 'unconscionable'

    Over the weekend, the Taliban announced that they are requiring Afghan women to cover their faces when in public.

  • G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil and the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Moscow for its war against Ukraine. The move represents the latest attempt by the West to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's invasion of Ukraine and the deadly aftermath that ensued. President Joe Biden joined G7 leaders in a video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the war, support for Ukraine, and additional measures against Moscow, including on energy.

  • 'History repeating in tragic spiral' -Ukraine amb

    STORY: Victory Day is when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, but for Ukrainians, this year is different, as they are defending their country from invasion once again.Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm the country and stamp out anti-Russian nationalism stirred up by the West. Ukraine and its western allies maintain it's an unprovoked war.Ukraine's ambassador to Greece, Sergii Shutenko, likened the Soviet soldiers who fought in World War Two to the Ukrainian army fighting against Russian armed forces now."Ukrainians whose predecessors lost their lives defending Ukraine (are) fighting for the same values their grandfathers and grandmothers died for. History is repeating in a very tragic spiral.""I believe that what Russia is doing is just repeating to very precise details what Nazis did," Shutenko told Reuters.

  • Millions of Californians could experience blackouts this summer due to energy shortage, Governor's office warns

    California Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials said an adverse weather event would leave the state short of thousands of megawatts of energy.

  • Displaced Kharkiv Residents Rally in Support of Ukraine in Berlin

    Displaced Kharkiv residents took part in a rally in Berlin on May 8, amid World War Two Victory Day commemorations.This footage, filmed by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne News, shows a small crowd of people waving Ukrainian flags at the Brandenburg Gate.According to Suspilne, former Kharkiv resident Anastasia Voloshyna joined the rally to “feel useful”, with her adding, “I feel a little guilty that I left”.In other parts of the city police prevented protesters carrying Ukrainian flags amid a ban on Russian and Ukrainian flags being flown near the city’s memorials during commemorations for the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Credit: Suspilne via Storyful

  • Ukraine war: Putin and his commanders should 'share same fate as Nazis', says Ben Wallace, ahead of Victory Day parade in Russia

    Russian military leaders are as much to blame for the Ukraine invasion as President Vladimir Putin - and both should face consequences, the UK defence secretary has said. In a major speech today, Ben Wallace is expected to not mince his words, and tell the world bluntly, that Mr Putin and his inner circle should share the same fate as the Nazis, who ended up defeated and facing the Nuremberg trials for their atrocities. It comes as President Putin prepares to stage a military parade to celebrate Victory Day in Russia, marking the defeat of Hitler's fascists in 1945.

  • WRAPUP 1-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

    About 60 people were feared dead after a bomb struck a school in eastern Ukraine, authorities said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to lead celebrations on Monday marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said the school in Bilohorivka, where about 90 people were sheltering, was hit on Saturday by a Russian bomb, setting it ablaze.

  • U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro

    STORY: "Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, pressing towards Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation," continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.

  • Jill Biden makes surprise visit to western Ukraine

    Jill Biden makes surprise visit to western Ukraine

  • Oil slips as investors eye EU vote on Russian oil ban

    Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors eyed talks at the European Union on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies. Last week, both contracts rose for the second straight week on supply concerns after the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. The proposal requires a unanimous vote among EU members.

  • Saturday Night Live: Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about being ‘beat by Will Smith’

    ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ actor made the quip while fronting the sketch show

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Bruins D McAvoy in COVID protocol, misses Game 4 vs. 'Canes

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead. A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Former NHL player Mike Ribeiro reportedly charged with two counts of sexual assault

    The former NHL forward has reportedly been charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from a pair of instances in Texas last June.