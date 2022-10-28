Putin accuses US, allies of trying to dominate the world, denies intent to use nuclear weapons: Ukraine updates

In a closely watched speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday railed against the U.S. and its allies and said they were playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game in hopes of dominating the globe.

Putin, who spoke at a conference of international policy experts one day after overseeing a nuclear training exercise, seemed to downplay Russia's losses in its war with Ukraine and said the conflict he launched was unavoidable after years of building tension.

Despite his repeated veiled references to Russia's nuclear arsenal in recent months, Putin said he has no intention of using such a weapon in Ukraine: “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military,” he said.

The Russian leader also said the world order the West imposed since the Soviet Union's collapse is "coming to an end," according to a transcript by The Telegraph.

Describing the current decade as among the most "dangerous" and "unpredictable" since World War II, Putin claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but working and could make the world more stable and secure.”

Putin's speech at the Valdai Club, a think tank and discussion forum in Moscow, followed what Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called a successful training exercise Wednesday by the country's Strategic Deterrence Forces – one aimed at delivering a "massive nuclear strike" in response to a potential nuclear attack on Russia.

Russian officials have been trumpeting a claim in recent days that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty bomb," which combines explosives with radioactive material to sow fear but not necessarily kill. The U.S. and its allies have dismissed the allegation as disinformation, and Ukraine has accused Russia of preparing to explode such a device.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday the Pentagon has not seen any signs that either side intends to launch a dirty bomb.

A resident removes things that can be salvaged from a property that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.

Other developments:

►The U.S. is sending Ukraine a new $275 million package of weapons and other aid aimed at boosting the fight to drive Russian forces out of key areas in the south as winter approaches, officials said.

►A senior Russian official warned that U.S. and Western commercial satellites used in support of Ukraine would be fair game for an attack. "The quasi-civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike,” said Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy head of Russia’s delegation at a U.N. arms control panel.

►Russia represents a serious threat to the U.S. and its allies, but not as much as China, and the developing partnership between the two autocratic governments poses "more dangerous challenges to safety and security at home,'' the Pentagon said in a defense strategy released Thursday.

►Ukrainian authorities said another mass grave was discovered in territory recently reclaimed from Russia, this one containing up to 17 bodies of soldiers and civilians outside the city of Izium in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

►A Russian drone attack struck an energy facility, causing a fire early Thursday, said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

Residents and officials, but maybe not soldiers, flee Kherson amid fighting

As residents and Kremlin-appointed authorities evacuated Kherson, Ukrainian forces surrounded the key southern city from the west Thursday in a continued effort to retake the province of the same name.

Russia captured Kherson during the first days of the war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned not to trust reports that the invading forces are withdrawing without a fight.

“I don’t see them fleeing from Kherson,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper. “Their most trained soldiers are in position. We see this and do not believe them.”

More than 70,000 residents of Kherson city have been evacuated as intense fighting and strikes on power infrastructure have escalated, Kherson regional Gov. Vladimir Saldo said.

Included in the evacuation were monuments, along with the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century. His remains had been kept at the city’s St. Catherine’s Church.

Ukraine presses abduction charges vs. Russian official who may be Exhibit One

Ukrainian authorities are pursuing a criminal case against Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, accusing her of facilitating the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian kids to be adopted by Russian families. The case is supported by the commissioner's own words.

Maria Lvova-Belova said this week she adopted a boy taken by the Russian army in the southern city of Mariupol, which was besieged and shelled for weeks before falling to the invading forces.

Lvova-Belova has already been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western nations over similar allegations concerning more than 2,000 vulnerable children from the embattled Donbas region.

'Evil always ends the same way,' Zelenskyy says on eve of historic date

Days after the war in Ukraine reached the eight-month mark, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Thursday in his nightly address that Friday marks the anniversary of the country's liberation from the Nazis in World War II, and he drew a parallel between both events.

“Evil always ends the same way,'' he said. "The occupier becomes a capitulator, the invader – a fugitive. War criminals become defendants. Aggression becomes a court verdict. Destruction turns into reparations. Enemy equipment becomes museum exhibits.”

Polarizing TV figure with Putin ties surfaces in Lithuania after fleeing Russia

A Russian TV personality whose father was a mentor to eventual President Vladimir Putin fled the country after her home was raided and reached Lithuania.

Lithuanian officials confirmed Thursday that Ksenia Sobchak had arrived on an Israeli passport obtained through her dual citizenship. As such, she's allowed to travel through Europe's visa-free zone, known as the Schengen area, and Lithuanian authorities said she might have already left the country.

Russian reports said Sobchak and her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, are suspected of partaking in an extortion scheme. She said Wednesday on Telegram that charges against Sukhanov are either "nonsense'' or "a crackdown on my editorial office -- the last free editorial office in Russia that had to be pressed.''

Sobchak, 40, is the daughter of the late Anatoly Sobchak, who as mayor of St. Peterburg in 1990 hired Putin as his deputy. She has been critical of Putin but also accused of serving the Kremlin’s agenda, such as when she ran for the presidency as a liberal candidate in 2018, which critics saw as providing a democratic sheen to Putin's landslide re-election.

Zelenskyy thanks power workers as electric grid is under siege

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country’s power workers for maintaining the electricity supply under the relentless Russian attacks on infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities have ordered rolling blackouts in many parts of the country and have asked households to limit consumption.

“I thank all the workers in the energy sector: our rescuers, repair crews, officials from local government, and private companies who work diligently to maintain our energy system despite all the threats,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address late Wednesday.

Who has the advantage in a rough Ukrainian winter?

Ukrainians are bracing for winter under historically harsh conditions. Eight months of war have taken a toll on a nation that was Europe's poorest even before Russia's military belligerence damaged or destroyed thousands of residential buildings, schools, hospitals and community buildings.

In recent weeks water systems and energy plants have been the focus of Russian missiles and exploding drones. The collapse of infrastructure has put millions of people at risk of losing access to electricity, water, even shelter, the International Rescue Committee warns.

How will Russia will use the harsh winter weather to wear down Ukrainians? How is winter an advantage for Ukraine? Read more here.

