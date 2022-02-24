As Putin launches Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden and the world call for consequences: live updates

With the world watching, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a wide-scale, pre-dawn attack Thursday against Ukraine, unleashing an invasion that the United States and its allies had warned was coming for days.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the damage or casualties were in the initial stages of the assault, but Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had struck military assets and other important defense facilities and were attacking border units. Explosions were heard thudding across cities throughout Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv.

President Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” shortly after it began and vowed that the world would hold Russia and Putin accountable for the aggression, which threatened to create global upheaval and escalate into the largest military conflict on European soil since the end of World War II.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement after Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

Biden said he will address the nation later today to announce additional steps the U.S. will take beyond sanctions already imposed.

Just minutes earlier, President Vladimir Putin had said in a televised address to his country that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy speaks with world leaders

Hours after Putin announced military action against Ukraine, Zelenskyy spoke to several world leaders to garner support for his nation.

In addition to Biden, Zelenskyy in a tweet said he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel, Poland President Andrzej Duda and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Building an anti-Putin coalition,” Zelenskyy said. “Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to (Ukraine)! Close the airspace! The world must force (Russia) into peace.”

-- Rebecca Morin

Australian PM: 'We must ensure there is a cost'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said there must be a cost for Russia's “egregious behavior” against Ukraine.

“We must ensure there is a cost for this violent and unacceptable and egregious behavior,” he said. “There always must be a cost for such reprehensible violence and the way this is being done in Ukraine as we speak.”

Morrison added that Australia will stand with “like minded” countries against Russia’s attacks, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

-- Rebecca Morin

In Russia, a different view

Russian state media are portraying Moscow as coming to the rescue of war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine that are tormented by Ukraine’s aggression.

TV presenters are professing the end of suffering for the residents of the breakaway regions.

“You paid with your blood for these eight years of torment and anticipation,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva said during a popular political talk show Tuesday morning. “Russia will now be defending Donbas.”

Channel One struck a more festive tone, with its correspondent in Donetsk asserting that local residents “say it is the best news over the past years of war.”

“Now they have confidence in the future and that the years-long war will finally come to an end,” she said.

Whether ordinary Russians are buying it is another question.

-- Associated Press

People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Zelenskyy imposes martial law, condemns 'cynical invasion'

Zelenskyy called Russia’s attack an “unjustified deceitful and cynical invasion” in a statement early on Thursday.

“Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991,” Zelenskyy said. "But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.”

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian diplomats are informing the world about what is happening in their country. He added: “Whether at least something of the force of international law remains will depend on the world's fair and just response to this aggression.”

Martial law has also been imposed, Zelenskyy also said, urging civilians to stay home.

“Warn your loved ones about what is happening. Take care of those who need help,” he said.

-- Rebecca Morin

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.

US Department of State tells Americans in Ukraine to shelter in place

The U.S. Department of State early on Thursday warned Americans still in Ukraine about the current danger.

In a statement online, the department noted: "There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mariupol, and others. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place..."

The statement added that: "Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning."

-- Luciana Lopez

