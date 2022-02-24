As Putin launches Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden and the world call for consequences: live updates

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

With the world watching, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a wide-scale, pre-dawn attack Thursday against Ukraine, unleashing an invasion that the United States and its allies had warned was coming for days.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the damage or casualties were in the initial stages of the assault, but Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had struck military assets and other important defense facilities and were attacking border units. Explosions were heard thudding across cities throughout Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv.

President Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” shortly after it began and vowed that the world would hold Russia and Putin accountable for the aggression, which threatened to create global upheaval and escalate into the largest military conflict on European soil since the end of World War II.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement after Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

Biden said he will address the nation later today to announce additional steps the U.S. will take beyond sanctions already imposed.

Just minutes earlier, President Vladimir Putin had said in a televised address to his country that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

More: As Russian forces advance on Ukraine, US, allies escalate diplomatic efforts

Zelenskyy speaks with world leaders

Hours after Putin announced military action against Ukraine, Zelenskyy spoke to several world leaders to garner support for his nation.

In addition to Biden, Zelenskyy in a tweet said he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel, Poland President Andrzej Duda and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Building an anti-Putin coalition,” Zelenskyy said. “Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to (Ukraine)! Close the airspace! The world must force (Russia) into peace.”

-- Rebecca Morin

More: Chaotic scenes in Donetsk and Luhansk as Russian troops enter the regions

Australian PM: 'We must ensure there is a cost'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said there must be a cost for Russia's “egregious behavior” against Ukraine.

“We must ensure there is a cost for this violent and unacceptable and egregious behavior,” he said. “There always must be a cost for such reprehensible violence and the way this is being done in Ukraine as we speak.”

Morrison added that Australia will stand with “like minded” countries against Russia’s attacks, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

-- Rebecca Morin

'Murkiness and doubt': Putin playbook meant to throw White House, allies off balance on Ukraine invasion

In Russia, a different view

Russian state media are portraying Moscow as coming to the rescue of war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine that are tormented by Ukraine’s aggression.

TV presenters are professing the end of suffering for the residents of the breakaway regions.

“You paid with your blood for these eight years of torment and anticipation,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva said during a popular political talk show Tuesday morning. “Russia will now be defending Donbas.”

Channel One struck a more festive tone, with its correspondent in Donetsk asserting that local residents “say it is the best news over the past years of war.”

“Now they have confidence in the future and that the years-long war will finally come to an end,” she said.

Whether ordinary Russians are buying it is another question.

-- Associated Press

The enigma of Vladimir Putin: What do we really know about Russia's leader?

People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to &quot;consequences you have never seen.&quot;
People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Zelenskyy imposes martial law, condemns 'cynical invasion'

Zelenskyy called Russia’s attack an “unjustified deceitful and cynical invasion” in a statement early on Thursday.

“Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991,” Zelenskyy said. "But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.”

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian diplomats are informing the world about what is happening in their country. He added: “Whether at least something of the force of international law remains will depend on the world's fair and just response to this aggression.”

Martial law has also been imposed, Zelenskyy also said, urging civilians to stay home.

“Warn your loved ones about what is happening. Take care of those who need help,” he said.

-- Rebecca Morin

'War is my biggest horror': Russians brace for deadly conflict, economic hardship as Putin orders invasion

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.

US Department of State tells Americans in Ukraine to shelter in place

The U.S. Department of State early on Thursday warned Americans still in Ukraine about the current danger.

In a statement online, the department noted: "There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mariupol, and others. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place..."

The statement added that: "Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning."

-- Luciana Lopez

More: Biden levels sanctions on Russia for beginning an invasion of Ukraine

.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia declares war on Ukraine; Biden to respond Thursday; updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Explosion Seen in City of Dnipro, Central Ukraine

    An explosion was seen in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine early on the morning of February 24, as Russia announced expanded military operations in the country.Footage by @d_evileyes shows the explosion in Dnipro on Tuesday morning.In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine. Credit: @d_evileyes via Storyful

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat. * Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine. * Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

  • Laura Ingraham Calls Ukrainian President's Plea For Peace 'Pathetic'

    The Fox News host said it was a "pathetic display" when Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored Russia not to invade his country.

  • Crypto Sees $242M in Liquidations Within Hours Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

    Global markets faltered as Russia ordered a military operation into Ukraine’s Donbas region, causing a drastic drop in crypto markets.

  • Pentagon approves 700 unarmed National Guard troops to help D.C. manage expected truck 'convoys'

    Pentagon approves 700 unarmed National Guard troops to help D.C. manage expected truck 'convoys'

  • Russian lender Sberbank says it is ready for anything after Russia attacks Ukraine

    Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Thursday that all of its systems were working normally and that it was prepared for any developments after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, a move that could trigger sanctions on the bank. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Sberbank and No. 2 lender VTB would face U.S. sanctions if Moscow proceeded with its invasion of Ukraine, warning that no Russian financial institutions were safe.

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'everything seems to be in place' for Russia to attack Ukraine before the night is over

    Russia has "positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine's borders to the north, to the east, to the south," Blinken told NBC News.

  • Space Station 'largely isolated' from tensions over Ukraine

    ATLANTA (AP) — Tensions in eastern Ukraine and heightened Western fears of a Russian invasion should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or U.S.-Russia cooperation in space, the former head of the National Space Council told The Associated Press. Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said the space station “has been largely

  • Germany assures Ukrainians of solidarity, warns of severe consequences for Russia

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday and assured him of German solidarity, a government spokesperson said on Twitter. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

  • Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Off Russian Ambassador In Dramatic U.N. Showdown

    Sergiy Kyslytsya delivers a damning message to Russian leadership.

  • Geraldo Rivera Claps Back at Tucker Carlson’s Claim AOC Isn’t a Woman of Color: ‘Mere Provocation’

    The Fox News host called the congresswoman a "rich, entitled white lady" on Friday's show

  • UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russia evacuates chemical plant in Crimea

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Wednesday that Russia had evacuated night-shift staff at the Titan chemicals plant in Crimea. The chemicals producer is in Armyansk in the northern part of the Ukrainian peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, about 2 km (1-1/4 mile) from territory under Ukrainian control. While the West expects Russia to start a major invasion of Ukraine, separatist leaders of two breakaway regions, recognized by Russia as independent states this week, asked President Vladimir Putin for military help, the Kremlin said late on Wednesday.

  • Trump falsely blames Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 'rigged election' in the US before Fox News cut him off

    "It all happened because of a rigged election," Trump said, repeating his lies about the 2020 election before Fox News cut him off.

  • U.S. banks tackle Russia sanctions fine print, worry over escalating restrictions

    U.S. banks were well-prepared for the Western sanctions announced so far over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, but they are still nailing down details and worry that new measures could increase the cost and complexity of enforcing the new restrictions, lawyers and industry executives said. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. U.S. President Joe Biden said he would announce further sanctions on Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week.

  • Ukraine computers hit by data-wiping software as fears of full-scale Russian invasion rise

    LONDON/KYIV (Reuters) -A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, according to researchers at the cybersecurity firm ESET, part of what Ukrainian officials said was an intensifying wave of hacks aimed at the country. In a series of statements posted to Twitter, the company said that the data wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months. Vikram Thakur of cybersecurity firm Symantec, which is also looking into the attacks, told Reuters that infections had spread widely.

  • Vladimir Putin launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine as world condemns attack

    Explosions been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, as well as Odessa and Kharkiv

  • What the West doesn't understand about Russia or Ukraine

    Most Russians view Ukraine as part of Russia. That may explain why many of them support military action against Ukraine, which they see as a necessary response to Western meddling.

  • Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

    Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f