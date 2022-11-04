Putin issues chilling warning on Kherson

An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces - BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to forcibly evacuate residents of Russia-occupied Kherson to safety, but there was confusion in the city this evening, as a curfew appeared to be ordered and then rescinded.

"Those who still live in Kherson should certainly be removed from the area of the most dangerous hostilities because civilians should not suffer from shelling, from attacks, counter-attacks or something like that," Mr Putin told Russian news agencies in Moscow on Friday.

The Russian president's remarks following increasing reports from Kherson that the local puppet government is forcing local residents to leave the city for Crimea to the south-east.

Ukrainian authorities have insisted they do not believe the Russians are voluntarily retreating from Kherson, suspecting this might be a ruse to lure Ukrainian troops.

On Friday evening, Moscow-installed authorities backtracked shortly after declaring a "round-the-clock curfew" as a Ukrainian counter-offensive nears the southern city.

"In the city of Kherson there are absolutely no restrictions that would limit the life of the city," Moscow-installed official Kirill Stremousov said on Telegram, after a first message announcing a curfew on the same channel was edited out.

05:20 PM

Evening summary

It has been another busy day in Ukraine and beyond, as Kherson faces an uncertain evening.

The US announced a further $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, which will pay for the refurbishment of 45 Czech T-72 tanks - described by the Pentagon as "the most advanced on the battlefield."

Pope Francis warned the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" and buffeted by "winds of war."

G7 condemns Russia's 'irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.'

Moscow-installed authorities in occupied Kherson on Friday backtracked shortly after declaring a "round-the-clock curfew" as a Ukrainian counter-offensive nears the southern city, saying "there are absolutely no restrictions."

Russia has likely deployed new “barrier troop” units to shoot deserters fleeing the front line, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, with Mr Scholz warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to nuclear force.

Story continues

05:10 PM

Ukraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says

Ukraine has sufficient gas supplies for this winter when planned imports are taken into account, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, as the country prepares for further Russian strikes targeting its energy systems.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine now had 14.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in its underground storages.

"Taking into account expected deliveries from abroad, this amount is sufficient for the heating season," Mr Shmyhal said, referring to the October-April period when Ukraine switches on centrally supplied heating in homes.

04:36 PM

Zelensky says thank you

Just minutes after the US announced a further $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has shown his appreciation.

I am thankful to @POTUS and the people of 🇺🇸 for another $400 million military assistance package. For armored vehicles that will help us liberate Ukrainian land. We appreciate this continued support! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2022

04:25 PM

Greenpeace activists cleared over Russian protest

Ten Greenpeace activists whose protest at an oil terminal forced a tanker carrying Russian diesel to U-turn in the River Thames have been cleared of aggravated trespass, with a judge stating Russia's war in Ukraine "could be described as terrorism".

The defendants, aged between 27 and 72, claimed they were "preventing a crime" by occupying a jetty at Navigator Terminals in Grays, Essex, preventing the vessel from unloading the diesel.

District judge Christopher Williams, who returned his judgment at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday, said: "I take the view it's more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism."

Greenpeace Activists outside Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex before their trial - Angela Christofilou/Greenpeace / PA

The 10 defendants had denied, and were each cleared of, a single charge of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The charge said that they trespassed on land at Navigator Terminals and blocked the jetty, obstructing or disrupting "a lawful activity, namely fuel distribution".

Henry Blaxand KC, defending, questioned whether the unloading of the Russian diesel was lawful activity, and the judge said that "in my view the unloading of the oil was the potential offence".

04:07 PM

World on 'precipice', says Pope as he meets grand imam in Bahrain

Pope Francis warned the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" and buffeted by "winds of war" as he held inter-faith talks with one of Sunni Islam's top leaders in Bahrain on Friday.

The 85-year-old Argentine decried the "opposing blocs" of East and West, a veiled reference to the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a speech to religious leaders in the tiny Gulf state.

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I (L) and Pope Francis hold a prayer for peace at Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama - Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

"We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall," he told an audience including Bahrain's king and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque.

"A few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs," he added.

"We appear to be witnessing a dramatic and childlike scenario: in the garden of humanity, instead of cultivating our surroundings, we are playing instead with fire, missiles and bombs."

03:49 PM

US DOD announces new $400M military aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon has just announced a further $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This includes: Hawk air and missile defence system, T-72 tanks and Phoenix Ghost tactical UAVs.

As part of the package, the US will pay for the refurbishment of 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic - the Netherlands will pay for an additional 45 T-72 tanks.

Some of the tanks will arrive in Ukraine before the end of December, the rest after the new year

03:36 PM

Russia seeks sanctions exemptions for state bank in Ukraine grain deal talks

Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request, made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from Ukraine.

Moscow suspended its participation in the secure Black Sea grain corridor in late October but re-joined after four days, easing fears of further disruptions to grain exports from key supplier Ukraine at a time of rampant global food inflation.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is pushing Moscow to agree to extend the pact beyond its scheduled expiry on November 19.

Asl Tia, a cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain, transits Bosphorus, in Istanbul - REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Russia has not detailed its demands publicly beyond calls to unblock Russian fertiliser stuck in European ports and warehouses and resume exports of ammonia, an important ingredient in fertiliser, through a Russia-Ukraine pipeline.

The four sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, told Reuters that Russia was asking Western countries to allow state lender Rosselkhozbank to restore its relations with correspondent banks despite Western sanctions.

This would allow the bank, which has not had a major role in the international grain trade so far, to process payments for Russian grain and other foodstuffs, two of the sources added. Before the latest sanctions, such payments were handled by international banks and subsidiaries of other Russian banks in Switzerland.

The sources did not say what response, if any, Russia had got to its proposals.

03:22 PM

Round-the-clock curfew imposed in Kherson

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed deputy governor of the region has said, amid what he described as a likely Ukrainian offensive.

In video message posted on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov said that the curfew was necessary "in order to defend our city of Kherson" from what he referred to as "terrorist attacks".

Kirill Stremousov

Stremousov repeated earlier calls for civilians to leave Kherson city, saying that columns of Ukrainian vehicles had been spotted on areas of the frontline and that an attack was possible.

Ukrainian forces have in recent drawn closer to Kherson city, the only regional capital to fall to Moscow since it deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24, with Russia's overall commander in Ukraine acknowledging difficulties in the region.

03:02 PM

Putin says West sows nonsense about history

Vladimir Putin is out and about in Moscow today, and has made various comments to reporters and locals. Most recently, he has said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.

Without citing evidence, Putin repeated a claim that Poland has not abandoned dreams of taking over parts of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin in Moscow this morning - MIKHAIL METZEL/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

02:33 PM

Germany boosting ministry protection after suspect drone overflights

Germany will install better air defence protection over Defence Ministry office buildings in response to a series of suspect drone overflights, Der Spiegel has reported.

The magazine said that a drone with a wingspan of up to eight metres had been spotted above the ministry's second seat in Bonn in October. The magazine cited an internal document in which officials discussed options for rapidly acquiring the ability to spot drones and shoot them down.

Military intelligence had also spotted drones flying in the vicinity of army bases in Germany where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained, Der Spiegel reported.

02:16 PM

Putin says confrontation with Ukraine's 'Nazis' was inevitable

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia's confrontation with the 'neo Nazi regime" in Kyiv was inevitable.

He added that after the fall of the Soviet Union, the West tried to meddle in Russia, and tried to craft an 'anti-Russia' out of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin talks to representatives of national public associations in Red Square - MIKHAIL METZEL/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

In further remarks, he said that Western empires had robbed Africa, and added that Russia has a unique civilisation and culture.

01:57 PM

G7 condemns Russia's 'irresponsible nuclear rhetoric'

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven economic powers have said that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, and renewed their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the ministers said in a joint statement.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," they added.

(L-R) British Secretary for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, (unknown in background), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani - Rolf Vennenbernd / POOL / AFP

01:44 PM

G7 will help Ukraine's energy and water infrastructure

The G7 has agreed to coordinate their support for repairing, restoring and defending Ukraine's critical energy and water infrastructure, it announced at the end of a two day-meeting in Germany.

"We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 said in a statement after the meeting of its top diplomats in the town of Muenster, adding that G7 countries were committed to helping Ukraine over the upcoming winter.

The countries also discussed the state of the battlefield to figure out which weapons to provide to Kyiv, although this time the focus was more on assistance that would allow Ukraine to defend itself from the intensifying Russian attacks on its energy and water infrastructure, according to officials.

01:26 PM

Xi, Scholz warn against 'irresponsible' nuclear threats over Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, with Mr Scholz warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to nuclear force.

In the first visit by a G7 leader to China since the pandemic, Mr Scholz pressed Mr Xi to prevail on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, saying Beijing had a responsibility as a major power to do so.

President of China Xi Jinping (R) welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) in the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - KAY NIETFELD/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Xi agreed that both leaders "jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons", according to a readout by the state-run Xinhua news agency, though he refrained from criticising Russia or calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops.

Mr Scholz arrived in Beijing on a one-day visit that is testing the waters between China and the West after years of mounting tensions, with talks touching on reciprocal market access, climate change and COVID-19 vaccines.

01:13 PM

Listen to the Telegraph's Ukraine podcast live

Join Dom Nicholls, Francis Dearnley and David Knowles as they unpick what's happening in Ukraine.

They're live on Twitter Spaces now:

🔉 LIVE NOW 🔊



🇺🇦 Join @djknowles22, @FrancisDearnley and @DomNicholls as they discuss the latest news from Kherson and beyond.



Tap to listen ⤵️https://t.co/zJniIMAq5F — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 4, 2022

01:04 PM

'More than 5,000' civilians being evacuated from Kherson region each day

The Russian army says it is evacuating "more than 5,000 civilians" from the Moscow-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine each day, as Kyiv's forces press a counter-offensive to retake the territory.

"Military engineers every day transport up to 1,200 civilian vehicles - both trucks and cars - as well as more than 5,000 civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro river," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out Soviet-like "deportations" of its people.

12:44 PM

China and Germany oppose any nuclear arms use

Germany and China are opposed to the use of any nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on a visit to Beijing on Friday.

"Here in China everyone knows that an escalation (of the war in Ukraine) would have consequences for us all," Mr Scholz told reporters.

"That is why it is very important for me to stress that everyone says clearly that an escalation via the use of a tactical nuclear weapon is ruled out," he added.

"I am pleased that we at least reached agreement on that."

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP

Mr Scholz said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that he had insisted "the Russia war in Ukraine is a dangerous situation for the whole world".

He told Xi earlier that "it is important for China to use its influence on Russia".

"Russia must immediately stop the attacks under which the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw from Ukraine," Scholz said.

12:19 PM

Russia 'threatening to shoot deserters as morale plummets'

Russia has likely deployed new “barrier troop” units to shoot deserters fleeing the front line, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

The MOD also described the troops as “blocking units” used to force soldiers to advance into battle with Ukraine.

Russian generals also could be encouraging their commanders to “use weapons against deserters” and “shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given”, the daily update added.

“The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces,” the MOD said.

11:58 AM

In pictures: The latest from Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Putin marks National Unity Day in Moscow - Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS

A Ukrainian border guard carrying an Anglo-Swedish NLAW anti-tank missile launcher - Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Captured Russian service personnel during the latest exchange of prisoners of war - RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Mykhailo lost both legs on May 29, in Luhansk from an anti-personnel mine - Paula Bronstein / Getty Images Europe

11:46 AM

Putin calls for forcible evacuation of Kherson

Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to forcibly evacuate residents of Russia-occupied Kherson to safety.

"Those who still live in Kherson should certainly be removed from the area of the most dangerous hostilities because civilians should not suffer from shelling, from attacks, counter-attacks or something like that," Mr Putin told Russian news agencies in Moscow on Friday.

The Russian president's remarks following increasing reports from Kherson that the local puppet government is forcing local residents to leave the city for Crimea to the south-east.

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday insisted they do not believe the Russians are voluntarily retreating from Kherson, suspecting this might be a ruse to lure Ukrainian troops.

11:02 AM

Erdogan and Putin agreed to send Russian grains to some African countries for free

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with his counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to some African countries for free.

"In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this grain to countries such as Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan for free' - and we agreed," Erdogan said in a speech to businesspeople in Istanbul.

The comment came after Moscow resumed on Wednesday its participation in the UN and Turkey-brokered grain agreement, ending four days of non-cooperation that still saw exports continue from Ukrainian ports.

Earlier this week, Putin said even if Russia withdrew from the deal again, it would substitute the entire volume of grain destined for the "poorest countries" for free from its own stocks.

10:34 AM

Russia's Medvedev rails against 'traitors' who fled country

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Friday railed against the thousands of his countrymen who fled Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine, denouncing them as "cowardly traitors."

In a social media post on Russian Unity Day - a holiday introduced by President Vladimir Putin in 2005 to celebrate a 1612 victory over invading Polish forces - the former leader said Russia was "stronger and cleaner" without them.

"We were abandoned by some frightened partners, who cares about them," Medvedev said on Telegram.

"Cowardly traitors and greedy defectors fled to faraway lands - let their bones rot in a foreign place."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/RIA NOVOSTI/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX

Tens of thousands of Russians rushed to leave the country after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24.

A second wave left after Putin announced a mobilisation of 300,000 reservists on September 21.

Since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine, 57-year-old Medvedev has often taken to social media to write increasingly anti-Western posts.

Medvedev was Russia's president between 2008 and 2012 after switching roles with Putin, who served as prime minister in between his Kremlin terms.

10:09 AM

Pictured: Devastation continues in Ukraine

A local resident walks past the body of a person killed by recent shelling near a damaged block of flats in Makiivka - Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

A man clears debris from a damaged building at a production site after a recent attack in the city of Kharkiv - YEVHEN TITOV/AFP via Getty Images

Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine repair a captured Russian infantry fighting vehicle in Kharkiv region - Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/REUTERS

09:58 AM

We cannot put China on a par with Russia, top EU diplomat says

Western countries need to reduce their dependence on China but should not put it in the same category as Russia, the European Union's top diplomat said on the second day of a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Germany.

The talks between top diplomats of the wealthiest democracies coincide with a one-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing, the first by a G7 leader since China's President Xi Jinping cemented his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress.

China hawks have said the trip risks appearing as a stamp of approval for Xi and a sign Germany will continue to prioritize its economic relations with Beijing over security and strategic considerations.

"It is clear that China is .. becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.

"We want to reduce our dependence, we want to address our vulnerabilities, to strengthen our resilience," he added. "But for the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China and I don't think we can put China and Russia on the same level."

09:03 AM

MOD statement in full: Russia probably threatening to shoot retreating soldiers

Russia has likely deployed new “barrier troop” units to shoot deserters fleeing the front line, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

Here is the MOD's statement in full:

"Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying "barrier troops" or "blocking units". "These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces. "Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorising shooting to kill such defaulters after warning has been given. Generals also likely wanted to maintain defensive positions "The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of Russian forces."

08:00 AM

Indonesia leader says Putin undecided on G20 summit invite

Russian President Vladimir Putin has still not decided if he will attend the Group of 20 leaders' summit this month as war rages in Ukraine, the leader of host nation Indonesia said in an interview Friday.

The meeting of the world's top economies has been overshadowed by Russia's invasion of its neighbour with both sides continuing to battle on the ground without significant change.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Putin told him in a phone call Wednesday his attendance at the two-day gathering on the resort island of Bali remains up in the air.

"He (Putin) wanted to attend but cannot decide at the moment," Widodo told local newspaper Kompas in an interview published on Friday.

He said in August that Putin had accepted Jakarta's invite to the summit on November 15-16, despite Western pressure to bar Moscow from the meeting and in the face of the Kremlin's growing international isolation.

05:07 AM

Zelensky hails IAEA's conclusion stating no sign of 'dirty bomb'

Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the UN nuclear watchdog's conclusion that no sign of undeclared nuclear activity was found at three sites in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a "dirty bomb" - a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material - and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine's government denied the accusation.

"The only dirty things in our region right now are the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorising Ukraine and the whole world," Mr Zelensky said.

04:12 AM

Russia 'can be good guys and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Putin'

Russia can be the "good guys" and live peacefully with Ukraine if they get rid of Vladimir Putin, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain has said.

Vadym Prystaiko said his country’s fight was not with the Russian people and urged them to “change their leadership”.

Speaking exclusively to the Telegraph, Mr Prystaiko warned there was no mechanism in the Kremlin to “let steam out of the system”, which could lead to political collapse.

Read the full story by Dominic Nicholls here

03:02 AM

Listen to our latest podcast on the Ukraine war

02:14 AM

Pentagon chief: Ukraine can retake Kherson from Russia

Ukraine can regain control of the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion.

The Pentagon chief's remarks come as a Russian-installed official in Kherson said Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, in a significant retreat.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph they saw Russian troops evacuating Kherson, with Moscow forces dismantling military posts.

Mr Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave, but he expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to beat Russian forces.

"On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that," Mr Austin said.

"Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory."

01:50 AM

Russian troops begin leaving Kherson city – but Ukraine warns of a trap

Russian troops were seen evacuating Kherson as rumours swirled that Moscow was abandoning the key southern city.

Eyewitnesses told The Telegraph that they witnessed Moscow’s forces dismantling military posts, leaving the city and crossing into the eastern bank of the Dnipro River towards Crimea.

“There are much fewer occupiers in the city. The roadblocks are being removed and flags were taken,” said a city local, who wished to remain anonymous.

On Thursday, a Russian-installed official in the region said that Moscow’s armed forces were expected to quit the city.

Read the full story by Verity Bowman here

A destroyed school in the Kherson village of Arkhanhelske - AFP

01:31 AM

Today's top stories