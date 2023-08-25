Putin’s invasion fuels $800bn leap in state energy subsidies, says IMF

Puting Energy Costs

Governments spent $800bn (£633bn) more on energy subsidies last year than in 2020 in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as nations around the world opened the purse strings to limit the pain of higher bills.

Direct subsidies for fossil fuels jumped to $1.3 trillion in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund, up from $500bn in 2020.

The biggest recipient of government spending was natural gas, with petroleum and electricity close behind.

It came as energy prices increased in the wake of the pandemic and then exploded on the invasion of Ukraine, with painful consequences particularly for Europe as households and businesses are frequently heavily reliant on gas, much of which was at that point imported from Russia.

“Explicit subsidies have more than doubled since the previous IMF assessment, from $0.5 trillion in 2020 to $1.3 trillion in 2022, with sharply higher international fossil fuel prices,” the IMF said.

“However, much of the increase is due to temporary price support measures, and hence explicit subsidies are expected to decline if international prices continue receding from their peak levels.”

These costs are painful. The IMF’s latest fiscal monitor warned that the expense of the pandemic and energy crunch had left governments with bigger debts, more vulnerability to rising interest rates and less space to react to any new crisis or to address longer-term problems in their economies.

Before the Ukraine war, subsidies already existed in countries with major supplies of hydrocarbons that wanted to offer citizens cheap energy.

“For petroleum and natural gas, explicit subsidies are mainly due to administered pricing keeping domestic prices below international levels in energy exporting countries,” the IMF said.

Between 2020 and 2022, “gas prices increased 200pc in North America, 750pc in East Asian markets, and 1,100pc in Europe, due to a recovery in global energy demand, weak fossil fuel investment, and supply disruptions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

As a result, governments ramped up spending to shield households and companies from the full burden of the spike in costs.

In the UK’s case, this included payments of £400 per household last winter to help with costs, as well as a price guarantee which capped bills.

The IMF’s estimates of subsidies in 2022 include $270bn of spending in China, $129bn in Saudi Arabia, $43bn in Germany, $19bn in the UK, $18bn in France and $3bn in the US.

Prices have fallen back from last year’s highs but remain above pre-war levels, placing sustained pressure on living standards.

“Prices are projected to steadily decline in the medium-term but remain substantially above previously predicted levels - for example, the forecasted 2030 prices for oil, natural gas, and coal price are now 15, 200, and 130pc above those forecasted by the IMF and World Bank in 2021 though considerable uncertainty surrounds future price projections,” the IMF said.

The institution proposes scrapping subsidies and ramping up taxes on fossil fuels on environmental grounds.

It argues that the polluting fuels are under-taxed to such an extent that it amounts to an implicit subsidy of around $5.7 trillion worldwide, making a total of $7 trillion when added to the explicit subsidies.

“If governments removed explicit subsidies and imposed corrective taxes, fuel prices would increase. This would lead firms and households to consider environmental costs when making consumption and investment decisions,” the IMF said.

While this may not be universally popular given the ravages of inflation in recent years, “the result would be cutting global carbon-dioxide emissions significantly, cleaner air, less lung and heart disease, and more fiscal space for governments”, the IMF said, estimating that such moves “would prevent 1.6m premature deaths annually, raise government revenues by $4.4 trillion, and put emissions on track toward reaching global warming targets”.

