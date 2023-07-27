Putin hosts African leaders in St-Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit

The two-day Russia-Africa summit is to begin today, Thursday, in St. Petersburg. For Vladimir Putin, it will be a key moment as he attempts to build support in Africa while his international stature weakens. For African leaders, it could be a time to reinforce their own unity and speak with one voice.

Several African leaders are expected at the summit which takes place between Thursday and Friday in Vladimir Putin's native city.

The Kremlin said that 49 out of 54 African countries have confirmed their participation at the summit.

However, other sources say 38 have opted not to send their heads of state.

Second Africa-Russia summit

The summit is the second of its kind, after an inaugural summit held in 2019 in Sochi, in southern Russia.

"Today, Africa is asserting itself more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world," Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of the event.

The Russian presidency accused Western countries of trying to deter participants.

"Almost all African states have been subjected to unprecedented pressure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite the alleged pressures exerted by the US and EU on African countries to not attend, many African leaders have already arrived for the conference.

They include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of Putin's allies in Africa.



