Putin expected to further crack down on domestic dissent under new law

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

Moscow is further extending its powers to repress opponents of the regime under new law being introduced on Thursday, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) says.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to introduce amendments to the 2012 Foreign Agents Law, which will crack down on anyone under “influence or pressure” of foreign actors.

The Ministry of Justice will also have authority to publish personal details and addresses of “foreign agents”, which will “almost certainly” place them at risk of harassment, the MoD said in an update on Wednesday.

The Kremlin is likely attempting to prevent further domestic dissent as the invasion of Ukraine continues and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, it said.

Putin approved the amendments in July and the new measures are scheduled to come into force on Thursday.

The 2012 law defined “foreign agents” as individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.

The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors.

“The new laws will further extend the repressive powers available to the Russian state,” the MoD said.

“This continues a trend since Putin returned to the presidency in 2012, but which has dramatically accelerated since the invasion of Ukraine.”

The 2012 law tightened controls on civil rights groups funded from abroad, journalists and human rights advocates among other individuals.

By labelling groups “foreign agents” they were exposed to fines and harassment that stymied their work.

Further amendments have also increased penalties for individuals to up to five years in prison, the Human Rights Watch said.

More than 1,300 Russian protesters against Putin’s war were detained in September, with women making up a rising proportion.

Women made up 51 percent of 1,383 people arrested in the September 21 anti-mobilisation protest and 71 percent of the 848 detained on September 24, according to data from OVD-Info, a Russian group that monitors protests.

Russian authorities say protesters are detained because unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russian law, which also forbids any activity considered to defame the armed forces.