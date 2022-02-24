Putin Declares War On Ukraine Under Guise Of 'Special Military Operation'

Graeme Demianyk
·3 min read
(Photo: Sputnik Photo Agency via Reuters)
(Photo: Sputnik Photo Agency via Reuters)

Explosions were heard across Ukraine minutes after a speech by Russian president Vladimir Putin announcing a “special military operation” was broadcast. Commentators interpreted the move as a declaration of war.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine – a claim that has been dismissed as a fabrication – as he warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

US President Joe Biden called Russia’s decision an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”.

Explosions were in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The sound of distant blasts were picked up in a live broadcast from US outlet CNN, causing reporter Matthew Chance to don a flak jacket.

Putin accused the US and its Western allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining the Atlantic military alliance NATO, and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He had previously said that regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists should be treated as independent and approved a military deployment into the country in what Western officials called an invasion.

More than 150,000 Russian troops have amassed along Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks.

Reporters in Ukrainian cities began reporting explosions shortly after the conclusion of Putin’s broadcast.

Putin – who has been long expected to fabricate the pretext to invade – said Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an astonishing address to an embattled nation, and attempted to speak directly to Russian citizens in a plea for peace.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

Biden said in a statement: “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said he would use a G7 meeting on Thursday morning to draw up “further consequences” for Russia’s action.

He said: “I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

“We will also coordinate with our Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin begins military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the start of a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning local time, announcing that Russian troops would enter Ukraine's Donbas region. The territory is held by Russian-backed separatists and Putin declared it independent of Ukraine earlier this week.

  • Biden says world will hold Putin accountable for 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia to counter Putin's 'invasion' of Ukraine

    President Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States will impose new sanctions on Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian territories.

  • Ukraine crisis: Biden announces US sanctions on Russia as it moves forces to protect NATO allies

    Joe Biden has announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The US president said Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine marked the "beginning of an invasion". Mr Biden also said he had authorised the movement of additional forces and equipment to bolster Baltic states in response to Russia's activity in eastern Ukraine.

  • Asia follows Wall Street lower amid simmering Ukraine crisis

    BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday as anxiety about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine rose. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney sank. Oil prices advanced on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Moscow has sent soldiers to some rebel-held areas after recognizing them as independent. U.S. Se

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military assault against Ukraine in surprise speech

    Putin said Russia had decided to launch a "special military action" against Ukraine.

  • Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

    The statement came just two days after the palace announced that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes