Putin Declares War On Ukraine Under Guise Of 'Special Military Operation'

Explosions were heard across Ukraine minutes after a speech by Russian president Vladimir Putin announcing a “special military operation” was broadcast. Commentators interpreted the move as a declaration of war.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine – a claim that has been dismissed as a fabrication – as he warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

US President Joe Biden called Russia’s decision an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”.

Explosions were in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The sound of distant blasts were picked up in a live broadcast from US outlet CNN, causing reporter Matthew Chance to don a flak jacket.

CNN's Matthew Chance in Kyiv: "I just heard a big bang right here behind me." Here's the video of the moment pic.twitter.com/prYeVlDvkn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2022

The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

New: Putin announces “special military operation… aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/XNymE9ECEp — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 24, 2022

Putin accused the US and its Western allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining the Atlantic military alliance NATO, and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He had previously said that regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists should be treated as independent and approved a military deployment into the country in what Western officials called an invasion.

More than 150,000 Russian troops have amassed along Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks.

Reporters in Ukrainian cities began reporting explosions shortly after the conclusion of Putin’s broadcast.

I’m hearing booms in Kharkiv. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 24, 2022

Mariupol right now under heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/XwqHRTHWXh — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 24, 2022

Putin – who has been long expected to fabricate the pretext to invade – said Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an astonishing address to an embattled nation, and attempted to speak directly to Russian citizens in a plea for peace.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

Biden said in a statement: “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said he would use a G7 meeting on Thursday morning to draw up “further consequences” for Russia’s action.

He said: “I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

“We will also coordinate with our Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

