Putin declares martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine: Live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed as Ukraine troops continue their unrelenting drive to retain control of the occupied territories.

Putin provided few details of what martial law would entail, but restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies are likely.

Putin also gave additional emergency powers to the Russia-appointed heads of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation.”

Ukrainian troops have retaken land in all four of the regions.

Other developments:

►Ukrainian authorities said the Russian army attacked nine southeastern regions of Ukraine using drones, rockets and heavy artillery. The attacks focused on the destruction of energy facilities, presidential office said.

'You can't force love': Russia closer to severing ties to West

There is no point in Russia maintaining a diplomatic presence in the West since Europe decided to sever any economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday. Lavrov said, speaking to college graduates admitted into Russia's diplomatic service, said working conditions for Russians in Western nations "can hardly be called human." Russian diplomats often face physical threats, he said.

"There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states," Lavrov said. "You can’t force love."

Most western nations have saddled Russia with severe sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine. Russian diplomats have been accused of spying or other misbehavior and been expelled from some Western countries.

Lavrov said that developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America need additional attention. Deals are being worked out that require diplomatic support, including business, cultural, humanitarian and educational projects, he said.

Story continues

Russian commander says troops in 'quite difficult' position in Kherson

The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, acknowledged on Russian TV on Wednesday that the situation for Russian troops in Kherson region is “quite difficult.” Ukraine was pressing its offensive in the southern Kherson region without regard for casualties, Surovikin said.

A top Ukraine official, however, said Wednesday that Russian forces in Kherson are trying to scare residents with warnings that Ukraine will bomb the city and by arranging an evacuation "propaganda show." The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Wednesday in a message on Telegram that bombing Ukrainian cities "is done exclusively by Russian terrorists." Ukraine forces are expected to soon begin efforts to retake the city.

No blank check for Ukraine if GOP wins, McCarthy says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to discuss House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s comments that Ukraine will see no "blank check" in its efforts to oust Russian troops from its borders. Jean-Pierre instead thanked congressional leaders for the bipartisan effort to “support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s war crimes and atrocities.”

McCarthy has the inside line on becoming speaker if the GOP, as expected, wins control of the House. Any significant decrease in American backing would represent a major blow for Ukraine, which has gained ground and momentum in its attempt to repel the Russian invasion thanks in large part to a HIMARS rocket launchers and other U.S.-supplied weaponry.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” the Californian told Punchbowl News.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine war live updates: Putin orders martial law in annexed regions