Putin’s daughters sanctioned: What we know about the charmed lives of Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova

Juliana Piskorz
·4 min read
Putin’s daughters sanctioned: What we know about the charmed lives of Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova

The West has been scratching its head about how to further hamper the Russian war effort without imposing a blanket oil embargo this week. One answer? To sanction Vladimir Putin’s millionaire daughters, Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35.

In a move that is perhaps more symbolic than game-changing, the EU and Joe Biden have turned their attention to Putin’s family, in particular his adult daughters, whose lives have up-until-now been shrouded in mystery. Unlike his one-time supporter and political counterpart Donald Trump, Putin has worked hard to keep his offspring off the world stage, never acknowledging their existence except for telling director Oliver Stone in a 2017 interview that “they are not interested in business or politics.”

So who are Katerina and Maria and how could sanctions affect them? On the surface both the Russian strongman’s daughters have led seemingly “normal” lives. Although their whereabouts are currently unknown, both girls were educated in the German city of Dresden, where Putin was stationed while working for the KGB, and have excelled in their chosen professions; Katerina is an Paediatric endocrinologist with an interest in dwarfism and Maria is the head of the Moscow State University AI institute.

Despite their white collar work, Putin’s daughters with ex-wife and former air stewardess Ludmila Putina, have undoubtedly benefited from their presidential connections. Having completed their secondary education at the German School in Moscow, both girls went on to study in St Petersburg State University under fake names, where its rector Lyudmila Verbitskaya is a close personal friend of Putin. Maria studied biology before graduating with a degree in medicine at Moscow State University. While her younger sister Katerina, studied Japanese history before completing a Masters degree in Mathematics and Physics also from Moscow State.

Katerina Tikhonova (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Katerina Tikhonova (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But their lives are not all work and no play, during her studies Katerina developed a passion for acrobatic rock’n’roll, an unusual form of dance involving stunts and gymnastics. She even went on to compete in several competitions, including the 2013 world championship, where she came fifth place. Conveniently, after Katerina became involved in the sport, the municipal government funded the erection of a £24 million state-of-the-art centre for acrobatic rock’n’roll in Moscow, which boasts a helipad and swimming pool. Speaking to Reuters about the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any government involvement, claiming that it “does not have any relation to us”.

Since her somersaulting days, Katerina has ditched her leotard in favour of more cerebral pursuits, landing a job as director of Innpraktika, a $1.7 billion project to create a science center at Moscow State University, before being appointed as head of the university’s AI institute in 2020. Meanwhile, Maria completed a PHD in endocrinology at Moscow State University and is a co-owner of a Russian private healthcare investment company called Nomenko.

But it’s not just their careers that have gone swimmingly. Both daughters went on to lucrative marriages. Maria married Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen in 2013, living with him in a penthouse in Voorschoten in western Holland, before moving back to Moscow in 2014. The couple were driven out of Holland after Dutch residents called for their expulsion following the downing of Malaysia Airlines’ flight MH17, which killed several Dutch residents and was widely suspected to be the work of the Kremlin.

Faassen, who now works for the Russian energy company Gazprom, seems to have ingratiated himself with his powerful father-in-law. During a driving incident in Moscow in 2010, Faassen got into an altercation with Russian banker Matvei Urin, who, unaware of his links to Putin, ordered his bodyguards to beat up the Dutch businessmen. Soon after the incident, Urin was arrested and jailed for six years, with all six of his banks declared bankrupt.

Katerina, on the other hand, married the billionaire son of one of Putin’s close friends’, Kirill Shamalov. The 2013 society wedding took place at the Russian ski resort Igora, with guests in attendance sworn to secrecy. A year after the wedding, Putin’s great friend and Katerina’s new father-in-law, Nikolai Shamalov received a 17 per cent stake in Russia’s biggest petrochemicals company Sibur.

Although Katerina and Shamalov jr. split in 2018, according to Bloomberg the pair are worth around $2 billion and their joint assets include a £2.8 million holiday home in Biarritz, which was taken over by pro-Ukrainian squatters following the Russian invasion.

The potential sanctioning of Putin’s daughters comes after several other high profile Russian oligarchs have had their assets frozen by the EU and UK in the last month, including notorious Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Andrej Kostin, the Chairman of Russia’s VTB bank and Putin’s right-hand man Igor Sechin. But sanctions gained new impetus this week, after the bodies of over 300 civilians shot at close range were discovered in a mass grave in Bucha.

Meanwhile Zelensky has repeatedly called on EU states and the US to impose a blanket ban on Russian oil and coal, stressing that he "cannot tolerate any indecisiveness" from the West.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin says it will decide on Putin's G20 participation based on how events unfold

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that it would make a decision on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a G20 summit later this year in Indonesia based on how events evolve. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about calls by some leaders of G20 countries to exclude Putin from the summit over his decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. "We will clarify this, after all Indonesia is the organiser," said Peskov.

  • Banks worried about Russia sanction 'puzzle', Bank of Spain says

    Banks and supervisors are concerned about implementing sanctions against Russian oligarchs as they vary in scope and in who they target across different jurisdictions, Bank of Spain Director General for Supervision Mercedes Olano said on Thursday. "For internationally active banks it's a puzzle because sanctions are not the same in Europe as in the U.S. or in Britain or Japan," she said, adding that talks were being held to clarify how financial institutions should act. "Which sanctions do the banks have to comply with, the European ones, the American ones, all together, separately?" Olano asked herself during a press briefing.

  • Biden officials scrambled to revise his unscripted call for Putin to be removed from power in his Warsaw speech, report says

    There were frantic efforts to clarify ad-libbed remarks President Biden made in a March 26 speech in Warsaw, The Washington Post said.

  • Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

    Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday targeted Russian banks and elites, including Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria, who U.S. officials believe are hiding their father's wealth. "Of course we consider these sanctions in themselves to be the extension of an absolutely rabid position on the imposition of restrictions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

  • Biden news – live: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed today as US escalates Russia sanctions

    Follow the latest live updates here

  • Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In targeting Vladimir Putin's adult daughters with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration ripped aside the privacy Putin has long maintained over his closest ties — avoiding mention of the two women's full names in public, and most other references to them as well. The sanctions imposed on immediate family members of Putin and other Russian oligarchs also showcase improved techniques of the U.S. and its allies targeting individuals for financial p

  • Why the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' latest round of sanctions on Russia includes two new targets: Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, Katerina and Maria, who U.S. officials believe are hiding Putin's wealth. Putin's daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry, according to details in the U.S. sanctions package announced on Wednesday.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin