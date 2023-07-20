Putin critic Alexei Navalny blasts Putin’s ‘pointless’ war as he faces new 20-year jail sentence

Alexei Navalny is already serving a nine-year prison sentence - Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is “floundering in a pool of either mud or blood” over its “senseless” invasion of Ukraine, Alexei Navalny said on Thursday as he stared down 20 years in jail.

The Russian opposition leader is already serving a nine-year prison sentence at the IK-6 penal colony, some 155 miles east of Moscow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors were requesting a jail term of 20 years for Mr Navalny, to be served in an even more restrictive prison.

Speaking during a closed door trial, Mr Navalny said Russia was “floundering in a pool of either mud or blood, with broken bones, with a poor and robbed population”.

Across the country, he said, “lie tens of thousands of people killed in the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century”.

Vladimir Putin speaks following the launch ceremony on Thursday for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases - Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik Kremlin

Mr Navalny is charged with offences including financing extremist activity, publicly inciting extremist activities and “rehabilitating the Nazi ideology”. He is expected to hear his verdict on Aug 4 2023.

He said previously he was handed a 3,828 dossier detailing the offences he had purportedly committed while isolated in prison.

In a concluding statement in court, Mr Navalny once again called on Russians to stand up to the regime.

“For a new, free, rich country to be born... some sacrifice, some effort has to be made by everyone,” he said.

“Soon or later, Russia will rise again. And it depends on us to decide in what way it will lean in the future.”

Critics in exile or jail

The case comes more than a year into Russia’s full-scale offensive in Ukraine, which unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on Putin’s critics, with many now in exile or in jail.

As the prosecutors’ announcement came, the European Union added the chief of the Russian prison camp holding Mr Navalny to its sanctions list.

Mr Navalny’s current prison sentence relates to embezzlement charges, which his supporters see as punishment for his political work.

He was arrested in 2021 on his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack that he blamed on the Kremlin.