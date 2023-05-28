Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tayyip Erdogan as he claimed victory in Turkey's presidential election on Sunday, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan's selfless work and independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Giles Elgood)