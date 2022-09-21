Putin calls up 300,000 reservists in 'partial mobilisation'

A Russian BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system fires in the Donetsk region

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was not bluffing on the use of nuclear weapons and ordered partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists in a last-ditch effort to turn the war in Ukraine in his favour.

The Russian president, who has for months assured Russians that the war will be fought only by professionals, told the nation in a televised speech that hostilities in Ukraine now threaten the very existence of Russia.

“The goal of the West is to weaken, tear apart and destroy our country in the end,” he said as he insisted partial mobilisation was necessary to “protect sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Russia.”

Mr Putin’s speech on Wednesday reflected a recent shift in focus in Russian state media that started blaming Russian losses on Nato, not Ukraine, waging a proxy war against it.

President Putin, whose forces have been accused of compromising safety at a Ukrainian nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia, lashed out at the West for threatening to use nuclear weapons against Moscow.

“Some senior officials from Nato members have made remarks that it can be possible and acceptable to use weapons of mass destruction against Russia, that is nuclear weapons,” he said.

'This is not a bluff'

“I’d like to remind those who make those statements: our country also has various high-impact weapons, in some ways more powerful than those of Nato countries and in case of a threat against our country’s territorial integrity, we will certainly use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff."

The Russian president also made clear that the annexation of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine was in the pipeline after puppet governments there set “referendums” for this weekend to rubber-stamp the annexation.

“We cannot and we do not have the moral right to give away our loved ones to be slaughtered by killers,” he said in an apparent reference to Ukrainian authorities whom he still dismisses as Nazis.

Story continues

“We cannot ignore their genuine desire to decide their own fate.

Mr Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation published after his speech was vaguely worded and will see large parts of the population called up to active duty.

'Massive mobilisation'

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, in remarks televised after the president’s speech, said Russia aims to mobilise 300,000 people and insisted that the mobilisation will not affect undergraduates of the fighting age.

“We have a massive mobilisation resource of those who have served, have combat experience or have military specialist skills” he said.

The defence minister insisted that current conscripts will continue to do their military service in Russia.

Russian soliders fire from a BMP-2 in the battlefield in Ukraine

A potential pool for partial mobilisation in Russia is wide.

An overwhelming majority of Russian men meet the criteria listed by Mr Shoigu as millions have done mandatory military service after high school, and those who received deferrals to pursue university degrees have been enrolled in mandatory courses that have given them military skills and ranks of junior officers.

Most Russian men with a degree in engineering or communications could now be called up to serve in Ukraine.

The initial shock that many Russians felt when Putin launched the invasion in February had subsided in recent months as the war fades into the background for many Russians living in big cities.

The Kremlin has so far relied on professional soldiers and recruits from impoverished regions who were lured to join the army by the prospect of increased pay.

Mr Putin’s decision to call up hundreds of thousands of men across Russia breaks the unspoken pact between the Russian president and the Russian people in which the Kremlin has not demanded the public's active participation in its military campaigns or foreign policy forays.

Airlines are selling out of flights out of the country as men seek to avoid being called up.