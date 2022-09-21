Putin announces partial mobilization

Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization for Russians. The Fed is likely to deliver a third consecutive mega interest rate hike. Most people in Puerto Rico remain without electricity or running water after Hurricane Fiona struck.

👋 I'm Jane Onyanga-Omara, filling in for Nicole Fallert. Before we dive into the news, what do you think of Daily Briefing? Love it? Want to see different kinds of stories? If you'd like to share, I'd love to hear your thoughts here. Now, here's Wednesday's top stories.

🌅 Up first:  Its bulging, glassy eyes peer eerily at the camera. The clown-like shark that looks more like a nightmare than a fish was recently caught in Australia – and people have questions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilization for Russian citizens

Putin's announcement Wednesday came as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield.  "Only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin said. The address also comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes. Read more 

In this file photo taken on September 20, 2022 a billboard promoting contract army service with an image of a serviceman and the slogan reading &quot;Serving Russia is a real job&quot; sits in Saint Petersburg.
In this file photo taken on September 20, 2022 a billboard promoting contract army service with an image of a serviceman and the slogan reading "Serving Russia is a real job" sits in Saint Petersburg.

Fed to announce next rate hike: How will it affect you?

​​Americans should prepare their finances for even higher interest rates. Although the Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark short-term fed funds rate by 2.25% this year, with the last two rate hikes at a whopping 75 basis points each, consumer inflation continues to linger near a 40-year high. That means the Fed is likely to deliver a third consecutive mega interest rate hike when it concludes its policy-making meeting on Wednesday, and consumers should expect their costs to head even higher and job losses to mount as economic growth grinds to a halt. Read more 

One thing to know: How high will interest rates go? The Fed's expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, which would mark the third consecutive increase of that size.

  • How does this affect my plans to buy a house? Homeowners with existing fixed-rate mortgages won’t see any changes. But recent and prospective homebuyers are being socked by higher rates.

  • How do higher interest rates affect the stock market? The dual fear of higher rates and recession (or stagflation) are pressuring stocks, and many market strategists think stocks have another low in them this year.

  • How do Fed rate hikes affect credit cards? Credit card interest rates go even higher. That means your debt is going to keep getting more expensive unless you act now.

  • How do Fed rate hikes affect auto loans? The toll should be less painful. Typically, the cost of a quarter-point increase in rates on a $25,000 loan is just a few dollars extra per month, experts say.

  • How does Fed's decision affect bank savings interest rates? As Fed rates rise, banks will be able to charge a little more for loans, giving them more profit margin to pay a higher rate on customer deposits.

Read more: Here’s the Federal Reserve’s best tool against inflation — and how it’s worked for 40 years.

💰 Want to manage your finances like a pro? Subscribe to The Daily Money to get the best consumer and financial news from USA TODAY delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. 

Most of Puerto Rico out of power after Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona grew more powerful Tuesday as it rolled past Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after pounding the islands with up to 30 inches of rain, triggering overwhelming flooding, mudslides, and destruction. Early Wednesday, the storm threatened to strengthen from a Category 3 into a Category 4 storm as it lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands. About 80% of Puerto Rico remained without power early Tuesday, though officials said they were making progress restoring parts of it. Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers – two-thirds of the total on the island, officials said. Read more

A man collects donated water bottles for drinking after Hurricane Fiona damaged water supplies in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
A man collects donated water bottles for drinking after Hurricane Fiona damaged water supplies in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

More news to know now:

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Would Adnan Syed's murder conviction have been overturned without 'Serial' podcast?

Twenty-two years after Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison and eight years after the shaky case against him became the center of the hit podcast "Serial," a Baltimore judge on Monday ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and he walked out of court a free man. The move came after prosecutors said they no longer have faith in their original case – something that many followers of “Serial” have been saying for years. The first season of the podcast spawned investigations into Syed's conviction, books and documentaries. The podcast concluded with host, Sarah Koenig, saying she was unsure who killed Hae Min Lee, Syed's ex-girlfriend. Read more 

Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, released from prison after 20 years
Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, released from prison after 20 years

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Step aside, Sultan of Swat: Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60, on brink of reaching Roger Maris' mark

After Aaron Judge had matched Babe Ruth’s 60-homer season of 1927 and moved one away from Roger Maris’ single-season franchise and  record-setting 61st homer in 1961, “It felt like something special was going to happen,’’ said Nestor Cortes. “And it did.’’ In the Yankees' 147th game of the year, Judge became the third Yankee to reach the 60-homer mark. He's just the sixth MLB player with at least 60 homers in a season, accomplished nine times – topped by Barry Bonds' record 73 homers in 2001 and Mark McGwire's 70 in 1998. Read more

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

📸 Cheerleaders, celebrities, fans and mascots at NFL games in 2022 📸

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in SoFi Stadium.
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders perform during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in SoFi Stadium.

Every NFL team still has 15 games left to play in the 2022 regular season. This will be the league's third season featuring the 14-team playoff format.

Check out our gallery of fans, celebrities and mascot attending the games this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Vladimir Putin, Fed hike, Hurricane Fiona

Latest Stories

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Legacy and loss at forefront of 42nd Terry Fox Run in London, Ont.

    Heidi Kokott may be missing from the crowd at London, Ont.'s Terry Fox Run for the first time in more than 20 years — but her spirit and legacy were there. A team of friends, family and former colleagues joined the walk to honour her life after the devoted Terry Fox fundraiser died of cancer, the disease she dedicated her life to fighting against, in May. "I can picture her looking down and being proud," said Kokott's sister Martha Berze. "From about March of every year all we heard Heidi talk a

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press