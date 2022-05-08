Putin’s actions in Ukraine bring shame on Russia, says G7

Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has brought shame on Russia and the sacrifices its people made to defeat Nazi Germany in the second world war, leaders of the G7 leading western economies said in a statement on Sunday marking the 77th anniversary of the war’s end.

The statement, made after a video conference between the G7 leaders and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was intended as a rallying call by liberal democracies in advance of Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The G7 statement said: “Through its invasion of and actions in Ukraine since 2014, Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the second world war to spare successive generations from the scourge of war.

“President Putin and his regime now chose to invade Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country. His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people.”

The leaders also accused him of “an attack on feeding the world” if he does not comply with international law end the blockade on Ukrainian food exports.

Collectively since the war started the G7 said it had provided Ukraine with $24bn (£19.5) for financial and material support.

Separately, in a televised address to the German people, Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, vowed Germany will not be paralysed by fear or allow Russia to dictate the terms of any peace deal in Ukraine.

In their joint statement the G7 said they will collectively end their dependence on Russian energy ‘in a timely and orderly way” but no precise timetable was set, reflecting the continued divisions in Europe about the speed with which such a phaseout can be achieved.

In a clarification of war aims, the G7 statement said “Ukraine’s ultimate aim is to ensure full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future”.

Talks between diplomats in Brussels continued on Sunday to try to secure EU wide unanimity on a timetable for a phase out of Russian energy, but the discussions were described as hard going. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been offered permission to continue importing Russian oil until the end of 2024, but they also want help securing new sources of oil and retooling their refineries.

Budapest wants a five-year period to wean itself off Russian oil and says it will need a new pipeline with Croatia, which has access to the sea.

The diplomatic activity came as Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, made a detour from her trip to Slovakia and Romania to visit refugees on an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where she met with the Zelensky’s wife, Olena.

On a busy day for VIP visits into Ukraine the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau toured Irpin, a Kyiv suburb and scene of some of the worst early Russia attacks. The president of the German Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, and the Croatian prime minister, Andrej Plenković, also met Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday.

In the Kyiv metro, Edge and Bono from the rock band U2 at the invitation of Zelenskiy performed Angel of Harlem alongside a Ukrainian soldier.

Bas is the most senior German politician to visit the capital. She took part in commemorative events on the anniversary of the end of the second world war, as well as discussed the vexed issue of German arms exports to Ukraine. It is expected that German foreign minister, Annalea Baerbock, a surprise advocate of arms exports, will go to Ukraine shortly.

Irpin’s mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, posted pictures on an official social media channel with pictures of Trudeau writing that the Canadian prime minister “came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city”.

Markushyn said Trudeau “saw – not military facilities – but burned and completely destroyed homes of Irpin residents, who until recently enjoyed life and had their own plans for the future”.

On Monday Macron will travel to Berlin for talks with Scholz and to make a major address.