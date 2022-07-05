Put toy building bricks to use around the house with these hacks

Toy building bricks aren’t just fun to play with, they’re also super convenient to use around the house for storage, entertaining, and much more, thanks to these clever DIY hacks that put the “fun” in functional!

For this project, you will need:

Toy building bricks

Toy Building Brick Hack 1: Make Coasters

Use toy building bricks to make a playful set of coasters. Stack the toy bricks together to form a square big enough to accommodate a glass. Then, build a coaster stand by snapping toy building dividers into a flat toy base.

Toy Building Brick Hack 2: Build A Phone Stand

Make a handy dandy smartphone stand out of toy building bricks. Start building the base by stacking a series of flat blocks on top of each other. Next, snap a few more stacks of blocks on the corners of the base to build the cradle for the phone. Finally, customize your phone stand with other building bricks and materials.

Toy Building Brick Hack 3: Make A Key Rack

Never lose your keys again, thanks to this DIY key rack made out of toy building bricks. First, attach a key ring to a building block with a hole. Next, stick a wall-hanging adhesive on the back of a flat building brick and place it on a wall. Snap the toy keyholder onto the flat building brick to keep your keys in order.

