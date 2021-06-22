We put this sale Oster electric wine opener to the test—and it passed with flying colors

Get to the good stuff faster with this electric wine bottle opener bundle.

Don’t let all that Prime Day deal scoring go uncelebrated. Be sure to scoop up this electric corkscrew and wine savoring experience kit from Oster so you can toast to all of the money you saved this Prime season a little bit faster.

Our reviewer put the much-loved rechargeable bottle opener to the test, and came out a convert. They touted it for being able to removed corks “in a matter of seconds” and they called it a “cool product that would make an excellent gift for any kitchen gadget collector or serious wine lover in your life.” Our tester opened three successive bottles with this gadget and it successfully delivered consistently cork-free sips with a simple one-touch function.

The bottle opener alone typically retails for $19.99 and the bundle goes for $29.99. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get the ergonomically designed opener, a charger stand, an aerating wine pourer, two vacuum wine stoppers, and a foil cutter, all for $19.99, saving $10 off the package.

With more than 23,535 5-star reviews on Amazon, this bundle makes opening, pouring, and storing wine a breeze and allows you to bring the wine bar home.

With its ergonomic design and one-touch functionality, it takes the hassle out of bottle opening that is typically experienced with a regular bottle opener or wine key. We also love the accessibility of this gadget, which takes the struggle out of opening a bottle with traditional corkscrews, for those who experience a limited range of motion in their hands. The sleek design makes it easy to hold in one hand, and the button feature only requires a light touch to give an impressive payoff.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: The Oster electric wine opener is marked down today