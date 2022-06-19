Put people above Labour’s coffers, Grant Shapps tells Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged by the Transport Secretary to promise that the Labour Party will no longer take donations from the RMT union ahead of this week’s rail strikes.

Grant Shapps has written to the Labour leader calling on him to take a tougher stance in condemning the walkouts.

Labour frontbenchers have been caught between saying they do not want the strikes to go ahead and their traditional support for, and links to, the trade union movement.

The Tories, who have condemned the strikes in harsh terms, sense that the public is more in line with their position than Labour’s and are seeking political advantage.

In his letter, Mr Shapps said that the RMT’s action “will inflict huge disruption on families and businesses” and issued three specific calls to the Labour leader.

He said: “Will you now personally condemn the RMT for pursuing these wholly unnecessary strikes?

“Take action against any Labour politician who backs the strikes which will cause misery to millions of commuters and businesses?

“Put people above your party coffers by rejecting further donations from any unions involved in these strikes?”

Grant Shapps - Guy Smallman/Getty images

The Labour leader has already said that he does not want to see the strikes take place, but has not gone as far as reprimanding his MPs who support the industrial action.

In a sign of the competing pressures, Sir Keir also faced criticism on Sunday from Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, for not supporting the strikes enough.

Mr Lynch told Sky News in an interview: “What I want Labour to do – and I want Keir Starmer to be successful, I want him to be our next Prime Minister – is get back in contact with working people. Working people are suffering.

“There’s really poor employment practice in this country. Many people are in vulnerable jobs with low pay. And he’s got to come up with a programme that identifies himself, and the Labour Party’s policies, directly with those working people so that they can get behind him and the trade union movement can get fully behind him.”

Lisa Nandy, the shadow communities secretary, declined twice during a BBC interview on Sunday to say whether she would have voted for or against strike action if she was a rail worker.

She called for government ministers to “get round the table” and negotiate with the unions and trade operators to reach a solution that ends the strike action.

Mick Lynch - Reuters/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Meanwhile, Sir Keir and his Labour colleagues attempted to force the focus back on the Government by claiming that ministers want to see the strikes take place.

In a speech to the Labour Local Government Association conference in Warwick on Sunday, the Labour leader said that ministers wanted to see the country “grind to a halt” so they could “feed off the division”.

“Here’s the truth,” Sir Keir said. “Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps want the strikes to go ahead. They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire.

“Instead of bringing people together in the national interest, they are stoking division in their political interest.”

Mr Shapps dismissed the claim, telling the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme that many people would find the comments “pretty offensive”.