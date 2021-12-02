Put your leftover gingerbread to good use with these recipes

As the holidays come and go, you’re bound to wind up with tons of leftover treats. While tossing that dilapidated gingerbread house may be tempting, why not convert it into something new and tasty? Thanks to TikTok, there are plenty of ways to put old gingerbread to good use. No need to worry about a cookie surplus this holiday season because here are five recipes you can make using leftover gingerbread.

One of the easiest ways to reuse leftover gingerbread is by making it into a pie crust. Begin by breaking apart the gingerbread house or cookies, removing any leftover candies and then running it through a food processor until it gets crumbly. Next, add melted butter, egg and baking powder to the crumbs. Once all the ingredients are combined, mold the crust into a pie pan before baking it in the oven.

This recipe is not to be truffled with. First, turn your gingerbread into crumbs. Then add them to a bowl and combine with cream cheese. Roll the batter into small balls and freeze for 20 minutes. Then, coat each gingerbread ball in chocolate, and garnish with your favorite sprinkles or toppings. Place those in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and enjoy!

Use gingerbread to spruce up your typical milkshake! This recipe involves adding vanilla ice cream, milk, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, molasses and gingerbread crumbs to a blender. Once combined, pour the mixture into a glass rimmed with gingerbread crumbs and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and more gingerbread crumbs.

This soft and chewy gingerbread bar recipe requires only five ingredients! Begin by adding gingerbread crumbs, icing sugar, melted butter and cookie butter to a bowl before mixing. Next, transfer the batter to a baking tray and press it down firmly. Coat the top with melted white chocolate. Then top it off with sprinkles or any other of your favorite toppings.

Infuse your tea with gingerbread while giving your leftover gingerbread men some much-needed rest and relaxation. First, add ice to a glass, and then pour in black tea. Next, add cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, condensed milk and regular milk. Then stir. Throw in a few boba pearls, and your gingerbread man is ready for a dip in the tea hot tub.

