'Put the league on notice': Chargers earn signature win under Jim Harbaugh

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jim Harbaugh’s reaction postgame was appropriate for what transpired during a thrilling 34-27 Sunday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Great win," Harbaugh yelled. "Great team win. It was awesome."

Harbaugh might’ve solved what’s traditionally plagued the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have notoriously found unique ways to lose games. Sunday night was reminiscent of the Chargers’ most recent epic nightmare collapse, a playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 postseason.

Los Angeles had a 27-point lead before faltering to Jacksonville in 2022.

On Sunday, the Chargers gave up a 27-6 advantage in the second half and were tied at 27 in the fourth quarter.

Unlike the Jacksonville debacle, though, the Chargers battled through adversity and withstood a furious second-half rally by Cincinnati.

"It was like two heavyweights going at it," Harbaugh said. "Offense, we were at our best when our best was needed. Defense was at our best when our best was needed. Special teams, we're at our best when our best was needed. It’s a complete team effort in doing that. But all three phases stepped up and played their best football when our best football was needed the most."

In a game that was a tale of two halves, the Chargers had a commanding 24-6 lead at halftime. But the Chargers’ lead withered away as Joe Burrow and the Bengals scored 21-answered points to tie the game, 27-27, in the final quarter.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a field goal from 48 yards out, and a 51-yard field goal with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter that gave the Chargers an opening. The Chargers defense then forced Cincinnati to punt with 55 second remaining in the game.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers only needed 27 seconds to go 84 yards down that field for a game-winning drive that was capped off by a 29-yard touchdown run by running back J.K. Dobbins.

Burrow had one more desperation attempt, but his Hail Mary pass with three seconds remaining was batted down by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates at the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

"Shout out to the defense for giving us that opportunity," Herbert said. "We knew that we had to go make a play. It came down to that drive. Ladd (McConkey) had a couple of great big catches, and then, you know, J.K. (Dobbins) with that huge run. So, props to the guys sticking through, staying patient and getting the job done."

Los Angeles has won four straight games, the team’s longest winning streak since the 2022 season. But Sunday’s win in primetime versus a Burrow-led Bengals team was a signature victory the team was missing prior to Week 11.

Sunday’s performance could be a turning point for a Harbaugh-led Chargers club trying to establish a winning culture.

"We’re trying to put the league on notice. Let them know that we’re serious about what we’re doing. I think that just goes to the type of culture that we have," Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, who had a game-high 11 tackles, said. "This is a different team. This is not what the Charges have been. This is not what the fans should be used to. When we got moments where we should win, we're trying to hold it down and make sure we do that. That’s what we prepare to do, that we work for. Nothing's guaranteed, but we're working for it."

