'I will be put out of my house': Some Americans who struggled early in crisis are on brink, others find jobs

An out-of-work travel agent whose mortgage payments were deferred now worries about losing her house. A couple can’t pay myriad bills after the extra $600 unemployment benefit ran out. An idled maintenance supervisor has fallen further behind on rent.

USA TODAY recently checked back in with some of the dozens of Americans who spoke to us earlier this year after losing jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and found that many have edged closer to financial calamity.

Much has changed since we began chronicling their stories. States have been reopening their economies in phases, and the federal government sent most Americans $1,200 stimulus checks to help keep them afloat.

At the same time, coronavirus spikes across the country led many states to pause or roll back their reopening plans. And a $600 federal supplement to weekly unemployment benefits expired in late July, with Congress still deadlocked over renewing at least some of the aid.

Overall, the nation has recovered slightly more than half the 22.2 million jobs shed in March and April as businesses restarted and brought back many furloughed workers. But job growth has slowed substantially in the past few months. Some businesses have closed for good. And recouping the remaining 10.8 million lost jobs is expected to take far longer.

While many of those whose struggles USA TODAY documented are now worse off, some have finally landed full- or part-time jobs, easing their distress or providing hope.

Here are their stories:

'I can't do it'

Julie Antoine’s struggles to stay afloat have only grown more dire as she copes with the ups and downs of federal assistance and a financial support base that becomes wobblier by the month. Antoine, 59, lost her job as a corporate travel agent in mid-March after a nearly 40-year career as business trips became a thing of the past.

The Gainesville, Florida, resident turned to friends and family to pay phone, internet, and cable bills until she finally received unemployment benefits in the spring, including the extra $600 a week from the federal government.

When she spoke to USA TODAY in August, the $600 had expired, forcing her to make do with $275 in state weekly benefits and again rely on friends and relatives.

In mid-August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating half the $600 benefit and Antoine received an additional $1,200, covering four weeks of payments, the following month. But in late September, even Antoine’s regular state benefits expired. Her certification for food stamps also ran out.

She has applied for extensions to both programs and expects to be approved but meanwhile has no income. As for the help from friends and family, “That has kind of dwindled down,” the Saint Lucia native says. “You’re going from helping somebody to becoming a dependent.”

Has Trump helped or hurt Black people?: Under Donald Trump, Black Americans continue to trail whites in employment, home ownership

Fortunately, her bills are paid through the end of October and she stocked up on groceries last month by taking advantage of discounts. But she’s in a race against time: Antoine hopes her unemployment benefits and food stamps start flowing again before her bills are due at the end of the month.

She has continued to do without the occasional takeout dinners and home furnishing purchases she enjoyed when the $600 federal aid was coming in. Recently, she canceled her $5-a-month Amazon music subscription.

Even if the government assistance is reinstated, Antoine worries about the future. The state jobless benefits are set to expire permanently in December. Meanwhile, a 12-month deferral of her $1,600 monthly mortgage payment ends in February.

“If I don’t get a job between now and December, I will be put out of my house,” she says.

Recently, her heart rate spiked while she was sitting at her desk, requiring a trip to the hospital emergency room.

“It is emotionally taxing,” she says.

Antoine says she has steadily applied for travel agent jobs, but “nothing has come through.”

Back to square one

For Eleanore Fernandez, of Milpitas, California, spring was tough and the fall has felt like a reprise after some summer relief.

When she spoke to USA TODAY last spring in the early days of the pandemic, Fernandez had been laid off from her job at a catering company while her husband lost his freelance jobs doing sound production. To save money, the couple and their 13-year-old daughter ate less meat, clicked off lights to lower the electricity bill, and canceled their HBO subscription.

Story continues