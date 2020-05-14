Put your face on Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Busch Light Ford - no, really

NASCAR fans across the country have eagerly awaited the return of on-track action, but they‘ll have to tune in from home for the foreseeable future. Despite not being in the stands, however, Busch Beer has found a way to give die-hard supporters unprecedented access to the sport they love.

To mark the return of NASCAR this weekend at Darlington Raceway (Sun., 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX), Busch is giving fans a new way to be a part of the action like never before. Ten lucky fans will have their face prominently featured on Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 Busch Light car for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 — so while you currently cannot be at the races, your face can.

Fans can tweet a picture of themselves with a Busch Light logo using #YourFaceHere and #BuschContest from now through May 17 for a chance to win. Winners will also receive a pair of tickets to a 2021 NASCAR race of their choice.

You can't be at the race. But your face can. Tweet a selfie with a Busch Light logo for your chance to be featured on Harvick‘s car in an upcoming race and win 2021 tickets to a race of your choice! Enter this Sunday using #YOURFACEHERE & #BuschContest. pic.twitter.com/jI4wvXA9K3 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) May 13, 2020

This sweepstakes is just the latest fun Busch Beer has devised to promote its brand and celebrate a driver who has 49 career Cup Series wins. You may remember avocado toast from last year when Harvick drove the pink millennial car in one of Busch‘s signature promotions that led to it winning NASCAR‘s 2019 Marketing Achievement Award.

“Just like when Busch turned my car into beer cans, made me race in a bright pink car at the All-Star Race and changed Busch to ‘Harvick’ at Dover last year, I’m always amazed at what they come up with,” Harvick said in a previous release.

Be sure to tune in on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27 to see Harvick race the scheme under the lights at Charlotte.