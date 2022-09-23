'Put down as soon as possible': Sick dog found tied to pole outside South Carolina shelter

A 4-year-old dog with a rare heart condition needs help after it was abandoned at a South Carolina shelter with a note that read "Put down as soon as possible."

The Greenville Humane Society posted a photo of the dog and the note on its Facebook page, claiming they were not shocked she was dumped outside the shelter in the northeast part of the state.

Remy, an adult Staffordshire mix, was tied outside alone, officials at the no-kill shelter said.

"My sister could not take care of her the way she needed to be. She has illnesses I don't believe are fixable. She needs to be put down as soon as possible," a portion of the handwritten note reads.

Video shows Remy was abandoned at the shelter Sept. 17 and left unattended until she was discovered the next day, news outlet WYFF reported.

Rachel Delport, an employee with the shelter told the outlet she didn't think the owner had malicious intent when she gave up the canine.

"It was someone who... just didn't know what to do," Delport said.

The organization's staff learned Remy suffered from a grade six heart murmur, "the most severe and can often be felt through the chest wall," the Greenville Humane Society said. "This serious condition will require an echocardiogram, at minimum. Depending on what is found during the procedure, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen."

Staff said they also found Remy was suffering from skin issues related to a poor diet.

Remy, a 4-year-old dog with a rare and severe heart condition was abandoned at a Greenville, South Carolina shelter on Aug. 17, 2022. She is available for fostering.

"Unique cases such as Remy’s rely on donations from our Hope Fund… but we’re in the negative," the shelter wrote. "We’ve had more sick and injured animals in our care recently than we have the funds for. We know shelters everywhere are in the same predicament. But right now, Remy needs your help. The other 95 sick or injured animals in our Healing Place need your help. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated. We won’t give up on them, and we hope you won’t either."

Slated to receive her echocardiogram next month, Remy is available to be fostered immediately, the shelter reported.

Donations to help Remy and other animals can be made here.

