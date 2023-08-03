Put Down the Hot Tools—Vegamour's New Leave-In Conditioner Is My Go-To for Frizz-Free, Air-Dried Hair Days

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The editor-approved brand focuses on gentle, vegan ingredients.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Summer is a very challenging season for me. First, I've pretty much diagnosed myself with severe heat intolerance. Second, my hair can't make sense of the balmy weather, and no amount of heat styling can tame my curls once the 70-plus percent humidity hits them. I'm no stranger to frizz, so when a product promises to deliver sleek strands, I instantly perk up and pay close attention.

Case in point: Vegamour's Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner, which launched a month and a half ago. The hair wellness brand touts that this multitasking elixir can hydrate, diminish frizz, detangle, and even protect against heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And I'm happy to report that after over a month of testing, this formula truly delivers—without weighing down my fine hair.

Vegamour

$34

Buy Now

The product’s star is karmatin, Vegamour's exclusive vegan alternative to animal-derived keratin, an ingredient that helps fortify strands and repair the look of damage but can't bond to hair follicles without a specific keratin treatment, according to the brand. On the other hand, karmatin can fuse to the hair instantly because it's carefully broken down and encapsulated with lipid vesicles that form a seal around your tresses, leaving a "glass-like," silky finish. So it's understandable why our editors approve of the label.

It also includes mushroom extract to guard against humidity and heat and a special amino acid blend for softness and moisture. This leave-in conditioner has been my go-to since the brand sent it to me as a sample ahead of the launch, whether I air dry, blow dry, or straighten my hair. While the formula is creamy, the nozzle carefully mists an ultrafine dose with every spritz. I focus it on my ends and mid-length, but since I've recently noticed a good amount of baby hairs also filling in, I'll add a couple of quick sprays close to my scalp.

While you can use the leave-in conditioner as the perfect base for your blowout, I mostly rely on it to tame my strands so I can air-dry them. Since I can wear my hair naturally, I've significantly cut down on my use of hot tools this summer.

If you're dealing with frizzy, damaged hair, the new Vegamour Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner can help save the day—no heat styling required.

Read the original article on Real Simple.