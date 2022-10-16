‘Put me in Bridgerton b****’: Megan Thee Stallion shows off British accent in SNL opening monologue

US rapper Megan Thee Stallion showed off her acting chops in more ways than one while hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Aside from appearing in character sketches, Megan also wowed the audience with her British accent during her opening monologue.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn or nothing, but I think I do a pretty good British accent,” she told the New York crowd Saturday (15 October).

“Check this out,” she said, before breaking into an upper-class English drawl: “Put me in Bridgerton, b****.”

Jokes aside, Megan did act in the 2020 comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine and she recently teased her potential involvement in the final series of Stranger Things.

Megan performed double duty on Saturday, hosting the show and performing “Anxiety” and a mash-up of her songs “NDA” and “Plan B”.

Elsewhere in the show, Jack Harlow was announced as the next host and musical guest for 29 October’s episode.

And comedians Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner spoofed the Texas mother who went viral for warning parents against Disney’s new Hocus Pocus sequel.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays.