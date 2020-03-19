Pussycat Dolls 'heartbroken' as they postpone tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Pussycat Dolls performs on stage at the Acer Arena on on May 22, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Pussycat Dolls have announced that they are cancelling their upcoming reunion tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicole Scherzinger and co were due to hit the road in April for a string of dates across the UK and Ireland, but have posted a message on Instagram saying the shows will be pushed back to October because of the virus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The group said they were “heartbroken” not to be taking to the stage next month as planned.

Read more: Watch The Pussycat Dolls raunchy comeback video

The message said: “Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

“We're heartbroken that we will not be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

“We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October.”

“In the meantime, please stay safe and look after yourselves,” the message said.

The Pussycat Dolls - comprised of Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta – came to prominence in 2005 with Don’t Cha and went on to have success with hit tracks such as Buttons and When I Grow Up before deciding to part company in 2010.

Read more: Nicole Scherzinger is victim of explicit Instagram hack

In November 2019 they announced that they were getting back together and since then their raunchy performances and skimpy outfits have been making headlines – and generating complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

However, several members of the group have defended themselves, with lead vocalist Scherzinger standing by their racy comeback performance on The X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Story continues

“Those costumes, we put that together in three days and those outfits were a bit provocative,” the 41-year-old said on Australian programme The Project.

“But we're women now.”

Wyatt recently insisted that the group is out to spread a "positive message" and said she was happy to let her daughters, who are five and two, watch them perform.

“They love it, they love seeing it and I love bringing them to dress rehearsals and things,” she said.

“And teaching them what it means to be a Pussycat Doll and own your space as a female.

“I think it's a really positive message and it’s important for my girls to see that and understand what that means.”